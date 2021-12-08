The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team and Kingspan have announced that they have mutually agreed to end their partnership following the controversy surrounding the Grenfell Tower fire and subsequent investigation.

Last week, the Mercedes team of Formula 1 announced that it had reached a sponsorship deal with Kingspan, an Ireland-based building materials company that is involved in an investigation related to the Grenfell Tower fire in which 79 people died

The new association included Kingspan as chair of a new Sustainability Working Group for the team, and aimed to deliver carbon reduction plans through environmentally sustainable cutting-edge solutions for the team’s future campus.

Loading tweet …

1468536086528159747

However, both parties have subsequently concluded that it is inappropriate for the partnership to move forward at the present time, despite its anticipated positive impact, and therefore it has been agreed that it will be suspended with immediate effect.

For his part, Kingspan has declared to be “Deeply aware of the sensitivities raised in recent days, so we have jointly agreed that it is not appropriate to move forward at the present time”.

“Much has been written about this in recent days, and out of consideration for our clients and the great people who work for us, we believe that we must respond: