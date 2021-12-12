Internet purchases are becoming more and more important and have already become commonplace in a fairly high percentage of households. Well, to find out where we have our packages, there are applications that help us in this matter, both for Android and iOS. Let’s see some of them.

Above all, when you buy something that you are looking forward to reaching you, it can be of great help to be able to see how the shipment is going from your mobile

That is why applications have been created that have the power to tell us where the shipment is and thus be able to follow it. There are cases where it is better not to know where it is, but knowing it at least does not make you feel curious.

Today we are going to see some of the best applications that will help us to keep track of that package that we are so excited for it to arrive.

Shop

The interface of this application is quite good and has a certainly attractive design. It is a valid app Android and to ios.

Shop can work with multiple online stores, so it will be easy tracking of what we have bought. Something that is also an advantage is that it can be configured with our Amazon account to also track shipments from that store.

As soon as there is something new with a shipment, we will receive a notification, being able to add tracking code entries manually, in addition to seeing the tracking in real time.

AfterShip Package Finder and Online Shopping

To work with AfterShip we only have to put the tracking number and then the details of the operator. In this way we will begin to notify the packages that we have in progress and its news.

It is a valid app for Android and to ios more than 700 courier companies. It can be configured to notify us when a package passes several checkpoints, we can see the process of the package on a map and we can even import a tracking number from an email

TrackChecker

This application for mobile devices both Android What ios. It offers numerous classification modes to help us manage shipment tracking. It can be done by events, description, alert dates and more.

Tracking numbers can be put on hand and it even allows you to configure labels color coded within the application, which will allow us to identify each package in the best way, being simpler.

Something that is very useful is that it has a system for auto detect carrier depending on the shipment number (it does not always work), support to read barcodes and a day counter that our shipment is on its way.

Parcel Arrive

Another application with which we will be able to keep track of our orders and deliveries. You can receive automatic notifications, in addition to something that we think is very good such as the incorporation of widgets. It is worth so much for the operating system Android as for ios.

You can operate with more than 500 courier services from more than 200 countries. It has the function of automatic detection of the shipment, placing itself in a position to inform us of the entire route that the package takes.

Something very positive about the application is that it does not have advertising.

Shipments WorldWide

In this case it is compatible with more than 50 carriers worldwide as well known as DHL or FedEX. The interface is quite clean and intuitive, as well as easy to use.

It is so simple to use that you just have to choose the carrier and scan the tracking number. We will have automatic notifications every time there is an update on the shipment.

There is only a version for those users who have the operating system Android.

All-in-one package tracking

This is one of the most complete applications out there right now for both Android as for ios.

Is able to show location information and delivery status for more than 700 carriers in a customizable interface. It is also capable of sending automatic notifications every time the status of a shipment is updated.

There are free and paid versions of this app. With the free version, you can keep track of a maximum of 40 packages simultaneously. If we need to reach 100 packages at a time, we must go to the Standard plan whose fee is $ 2.99 per month, while the Premium plan with a tracking limit of 200 packages costs $ 4.99 per month.

Pkge.net

Pkge.net is an application that works with fairly accurate information on national and international shipments from companies such as UPS, DHL and so on. 700 different Worldwide. Valid for Android Y ios.

You can follow the delivery status of your packages in real time, it allows searching and automatic import of tracking numbers from Amazon-like platforms or eBay and it has a really simple interface to understand, without great fanfare in the design.

Can track up to 15 packages at a timeIn addition to verifying the location of the package, calculate the estimated delivery of the package. There is a premium version with more features.

Parcels

By having a simple and well structured interface It is very easy to follow the package or packages that we have incorporated into this app, either by adding them by hand or by reading the barcode. You can easily customize the tracking interface with a variety of different sort filters, to give it a more personal touch.

It offers a function similar to what we have seen in other applications whereby orders can be imported directly from shopping websites such as Amazon or eBay.

The free version has a limitation in the number of orders, while the premium version does not have advertising, but it does bring automatic notifications and unlimited package tracking.

It is an app that is in Android and in ios, Apple operating system.

Deliveries Package Tracker

In addition to being an application that only works for Android, it has comprehensive and real-type monitoring of more than 100 courier services.

Has a pro version In which it can be purchased separately through in-app purchases, as well as being ad-free, syncing between devices, and importing orders from Amazon, eBay, and other retailers.

There is currently only a version for the operating system Android.

As you have been able to read all these applications, they can help us to better control the packages that are sent to our house. Try them and tell us which one you liked the most on our social networks.