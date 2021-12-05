There are curious patents and then there are the patents that surprise us yes or yes. We are talking about a patent registered by Apple that explores the possibility that MacBook lid can be opened autonomously. A patent that, by all accounts, surprises and makes you want to see it applied to a real product in equal parts.

With the suggestive title of “Self-Actuating Hinge Mechanism for Electronic Device” this new patent investigates the way to make that a device, let’s call MacBook, can move the lid autonomously. The reason for this ability, beyond the fact that our Mac could be opened with, say for example, a couple of touches on the lid, is that of ensure a good viewing angle both of the screen on our part and of us on the part of the camera.

Seen like this, the patent makes all the sense in the world. The position we take in front of a computer is not always optimal when it comes to correctly viewing the content on the screen. A computer capable of opening or closing the camera knowing the position of our eyes would allow ensure that we see the image with the highest quality. Herein comes into play the perception of the same brightness as well as the sharpness. A sharpness that, although it is getting higher and higher at more angles, undoubtedly has its optimal angles.

“The processing system can be configured to determine a target position for the display part based at least in part on a location of the object in the image and have the drive system actuate the hinge mechanism to move the display part, in relation to the base part, from an initial position to the target position “.





“The laptop may further include a position feedback system configured to determine an actual position of the display portion relative to the base portion.”

The second great advantage of this system would be that the camera was able to follow us more efficiently through space. In this line, Apple has already presented the Center Stage system that, through an ultra-wide angle lens and an artificial intelligence system, can move 120 degrees in space to focus at all times. The ability to move the screen on our MacBook would greatly increase the range of degrees available, ensuring that we are always in the frame.

A patent with a double application that would favor the use of the Mac in various scenarios.

Without going into more detail, the patent explores some of the technology that brings Face ID to life. In the text, Apple speaks of that “the optical detection system can include a projector configured to project a pattern of light on the user and a sensor configured to detect at least a part of the pattern of light that the user reflects.” It’s early to jump from there to facial recognition authentication, but it seems like the base technology would already be here.

Texts like these often make us want to see the patents applied to end devices. It is true that the idea is the most interesting, although it could still be years until we see, if we ever see it, the arrival of these technologies. We will be pending.

Image | Dmitry Chernyshov