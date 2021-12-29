The 8 benefits of GAP

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Get in shape and have fun? It is possible with GAP training. This type of routine is ideal for toning the body and contributing to a healthy life.

The exercises glutes, abs and legs (GAP) are routines that work the lower body using the body’s own weight. Among other benefits of GAP, the simplicity to adapt to its formula stands out.

This style of training is ideal for a healthy lifestyle that contributes to mental, physical and social well-being, such as suggests World Health Organization. Along with a balanced diet, GAP provides energy.

Including this activity in your day to day takes you away from sedentary lifestyle. You are sure to turn it into a passion, by progressively noticing the changes in your appearance.

What is the GAP?

GAP exercises make up a program that tones the buttocks, abs and legs. The classes are based on circuits oriented to caloric expenditure to burn fat.

Although it is not strict, the sessions require an instructor in command, music to keep the rhythm and company with which to enjoy the encounters. The good thing about training is that it is also possible to run it at home. Faced with the need to stay active, an article from Roosevelt University emphasizes the need to exercise in order to avoid cardiometabolic disorders and comorbidities.

What are the benefits of the GAP?

Do not look closely at the benefits of GAP. This modality fitness requires time, desire to lose weight and will to increase strength. Other advantages?

1. Harden the lower body

The essence of GAP is to strengthen the buttocks, core and thighs. Through exercises that do not require external weight you contour the body and build muscles.

Strengthening the core o core it is possible with the GAP method.

2. Helps with blood circulation

With classes you stimulate blood circulation. According to the Spanish Heart Foundation, during the physical activity decreases resistance in arterial circulation and increases venous return.

3. Fight cellulite

The buttocks and legs are areas where cellulite mostly forms. If you intensify the practice in speed and repetitions, you prevent fluid retention and the formation of fatty nodules.

4. Balances the hips

The GAP works as therapy to strengthen the hip flexors, harmed by the time you spend sitting in the office or studying sitting, for example.

5. Corrects postural problems

To get rid of back problems, relieve pain and straighten the spine, you have to exercise the core. This party, responsible for most of the actions that you carry out on a daily basis, is one of the focuses of the GAP.

6. Supports the pelvic floor and prevents urinary incontinence

Women nearing menopause need to take care of the pelvic floor muscles to alleviate urinary loss conditions. This is the incontinence that it becomes relatively common in those over 40-50 years.

7. Improvements in other sports

The GAP contributes to performance in other disciplines, like cycling, swimming and running. Its constant practice counts as regular physical activity, an important factor in delaying cellular aging and adding years to your life. assures the American Association of Retired Persons.

8. Minimize stress

This sport improves mood through the release of endorphins. Also, a publication of the Anxiety Clinic highlights that regular exercise lowers cortisol levels, a hormone with which the body responds to stress.

GAP routine

There is no fixed structure for GAP classes. If you want to increase the intensity, it is possible to add instruments such as elastic bands, dumbbells, bars or bosus. In the circuit there are usually no high impact jumps.

It is essential to start warming up 10 minutes. Then you develop half an hour of session, plus 20 minutes of aerobic work. As a closing, spend 5-10 minutes on stretching.

Buttocks face up

Bend your knees and raise your pelvis. Contract your glutes, while opening and closing your legs completing 50 repetitions.

ABS

There are two varieties of abs that contribute to the benefits of GAP:

Hypopressives: Lie on your back bending your knees. Put your hands on your groin and take 3 deep breaths. Then put your navel in, holding your breath for 15 seconds. They are 10 repetitions.

Lie on your back bending your knees. Put your hands on your groin and take 3 deep breaths. Then put your navel in, holding your breath for 15 seconds. They are 10 repetitions. Oblique: the starting position is the same. Bring your right foot over your left knee. Place your hands behind your neck and move your left shoulder to the right. Breathe and return to the start, repeating 25 times before switching legs.

Strides

Begin by standing with your legs together and your arms at the waist. Lifting your chin, step forward with your left foot, arching your knee about 90 degrees. Go back to the beginning and now do it with the right foot. For each leg there are 50 repetitions.

Squats

With a straight back, move your shoulders back and align your feet to their width. Without relaxing the abdomen, lower 90 degrees. For more intensity hold some dumbbells or use elastic bands, in 3 sets of 15 repetitions.

Tips

Spreading your legs shoulder-width apart, stand up on your toes for 10 seconds. Lower and repeat 10 times.

Four paws

Raise one leg by bending the opposite knee. The thigh has to line up with the back. Move toward the ceiling with your leg elevated. Perform 50 reps with each limb.

Plates

Face down and supporting yourself with your forearms, stretch your legs hip-width apart. Hold the position for one minute, rest and return to it. Then you spread your legs outside and inside.

The GAP routine includes planks to statically strengthen the core of the body.

How to make GAP classes more effective?

Working the glutes, abs and legs provides optimal results if you allow yourself to be guided by a professional with extensive knowledge in physical preparation and nutrition. Diet is essential to stay in shape and achieving a healthy lifestyle, so add nutrition guidelines for GAP to take effect.

