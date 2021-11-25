Sports watches have become one more complement to our day to day as they help us control our physical condition. There are many models and types that adapt to each user and their needs.

The watch Amazfit GTR It has an elegant design with a titanium crown and double dial with more than 100 editable faces that provide resistance.





Amazfit GTR 47mm 1.39 “AMOLED Sports Smart Watch, Integrated GPS GLONASS 24 Hours Heart Rate Long Battery Life 12 Different Sports Aluminum Alloy

Now this watch is available in Amazon with a discount of 69.50 euros (instead of 129.99 euros). It has features such as high precision GPS, tracking 12 different sports and a biological optical sensor.

For water sports, it is submersible up to 50 m deep without any cracks or problems. It has an autonomy of up to 14 days without charging and 24 days in clock mode.

In addition, outside the sports field, it includes a control system for the sleep that is activated at bedtime and a choice of music in hands-free compatible with the mobile device.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Amazon, Amazfit

