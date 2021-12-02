It is quite likely that it does not sound like much to you because it is not a truly well-known brand, but this Oukitel WP15 has a lot to show off for only 386 euros . In the first place, we go with the axis of the question, this phone has a built-in 15600 mAh battery power. It is one of the smartphones with the highest capacity on the market, but the capacity of its fast charge of only 18 W .

For this reason it is really important bet on a device that has a great autonomy . Mainly, to be able to make use of them without having to continually worry about the terminal’s power running out. Under this premise, we bring you the seven mobiles with the highest battery what can you buy.

Not only that, but its design is intended to be as resistant as possible before any unforeseen event that you may suffer. On the other hand, the rest of its characteristics are very balanced. Proof of this is its Dimensity 700 CPU that allows 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Little goes without saying about the mobiles of the Chinese company, since the quality is assured at a not very high price. One sample is the recent launch of Xiaomi’s new high-end range. It is true that devices with a higher battery capacity can be found, since in this case it only has 5000 mAh, a fairly common figure today.

The differential factor is found in its 120W fast charge. An absolute outrage, because if we stick to the data provided by the company, this energetic Xiaomi 11T Pro is capable of being fully charged in just a few 15 minutes. Exceptional powers for 650 euros.

Ulefone Power Armor 13

It is a case very similar to the one we have seen in the first position. This Ulefone Power Armor 13 brings with it another powerful battery. Specifically, it has a 13200 mAh capacity.

However, unlike the Oukitel, this terminal has a 33W fast charge. In the rest of the sections this Ulefone offers a very complete performance by about 400 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M51

When we talk about the South Korean company, quality is guaranteed. This Samsung Galaxy M51 belonging to the mid-range brings with it one of the best batteries on the market. Exactly one autonomy of 7000 mAh, ideal to enjoy your phone for hours.

Its fast charge has a 25W power. An amount that is not bad at all, but could be somewhat higher. Even so, it is an interesting alternative given the balance of its properties and its price of 389 euros.

Redmi 9T

Again we return to the Asian technology giant with one of its entry-level devices. Despite this, Xiaomi’s Redmi 9T has a very good 6000 mAh battery of power that provides several days of duration.

The only negative is its low ability to 18W fast charge, although given its price close to 150 euros You can’t ask for more from a mobile that shows remarkable performance in the other components.

DOOGEE S88 Plus

This phone, like two of the cases mentioned above, is accompanied by a 10000 mAh super powerful battery. This means that you can use it extensively without having to keep an eye on the remaining energy.

As far as fast charging is concerned, it has a 25W power. A figure if we take into account its capacity. The different aspects of this smartphone are reminiscent of the purest mid-range of brands like Xiaomi, such as the MediaTek Helio P70 processor that it uses. This energetic giant it can be yours for 340 euros.

ASUS ROG Phone 5

If what you are looking for is a smartphone intended for gaming The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is the ideal option, since you can enjoy many hours of gaming thanks to its 6000 mAh battery. As if that were not enough, if you need to resume the games as soon as possible, you have a 65W fast charge.

In the performance-related section, it is a tough rival to beat, as it has a built-in Snapdragon 888 CPU, the last of its generation. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, a property perfect to play for 900 euros.