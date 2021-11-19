The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) delivered 51 recognitions to the best hospitals and medical, administrative and social units that even during the COVID-19 pandemic managed to meet the objectives that were set and demonstrate that it is possible to make them more efficient. Therefore, they are examples to follow for the rest of the buildings focused on patient care.

During the award ceremony of the IMSS Competitiveness Award 2021, Zoé Robledo highlighted that the process of continuous improvement in Social Security is reflected in a typical day, with services and attention that never stop, even in the face of the difficulties it represented the health emergency.

Adversities that had to be overcome

He stated that during the health emergency, the hospital reconversion and the recovery of services, Social Security showed that its strength is in the medical, administrative and social units that did not stop and implemented new processes.

Zoé Robledo highlighted that this year the delivery of this award, which recognizes the best IMSS hospitals, is particularly important in recognizing the units that demonstrated with their results the value of applying good practices through Institutional Model for Competitiveness.

He stressed that among the winners is the Nuevo León Specialty Hospital, which integrated the components of the competitiveness model into the processes of the Central de Mixes, one of the most important projects that the Institute has at this time.

“They managed to carry out preventive actions, to improve the training of personnel, in the operation of the procedures in the management of resources and in the respective controls. That Central de Mixtures of the IMSS has become the institutional benchmark, but also possibly the sector benchmark ”.

In his opportunity, the general secretary of the National Union of Social Security Workers (SNTSS), Dr. Arturo Olivares Cerda, highlighted that the IMSS Award for Competitiveness recognizes the results, performance, talent and capacity of the workers and the level of satisfaction granted to the beneficiaries, to whom care is provided efficiently.

He underlined that this award promotes innovation in processes and services to enhance the best institutional practices, where human capital plays a preponderant role in achieving objectives and results, so the performance of IMSS staff places it as the best health system, not only in Mexico, but in Latin America.

For her part, the head of the Integrity and Transparency Unit, Patricia Pérez de los Ríos, recalled that for 22 years the IMSS has recognized the units that demonstrate results through the implementation or generation of competitive practices, and now it is rewarded to the units that continued to work during the worst stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pérez de los Ríos stated that the IMSS Competitiveness Model facilitated planning exercises, information control and identifying critical situations; For this reason, half of the winning units remained in the highest maturity band, a fact that shows not only the improvement in services, but also in care.

The best hospitals in the IMSS

During the ceremony, the general director Zoé Robledo presented 20 IMSS Competitiveness Awards in person for 2021 to medical, administrative and social units; In addition, there were 31 winners who followed the ceremony virtually.

This recognition is awarded to the units that this year stood out in the results of the implementation of the Institutional Model for Competitiveness, which promotes the development of the creativity of human talent to innovate in the processes and services provided by the IMSS, with the purpose to obtain competitive results.

A recognition was also given to the competitive practice “visual recipe” that was developed by the Rural Hospital of Ixtepec, Puebla, of the IMSS-BIENESTAR program, and to Dr. Juan Carlos Rodríguez Zuñiga, from the High Specialty Medical Unit ( UMAE) Hospital de Traumatología y Ortopedia No. 21 de Monterrey, Nuevo León, who stood out for his performance in the evaluation process of the IMSS Competitiveness Award 2021.

Mention was made of the units that will receive the award from the President of the Republic in the framework of the 112th Ordinary General Assembly, for having been the best evaluated: Family Medicine Unit No. 58 “Las Margaritas”, Estado de México Poniente, in the IMSS Award category; Atlixco-Metepec Vacation Center, Puebla, in the IMSS Gold Award category; and Subdelegación Poza Rica, Veracruz Norte, in the IMSS Award category.