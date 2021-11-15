Little by little, Orange Spain is strengthening its brands with new rates and promotions. On this occasion, it was the turn of Simyo, who, after announcing his Christmas gift of 20 GB, has just released 500 Mbps fiber in its catalog.

This new speed is added to the existing ones, of 100 and 300 Mbps, to offer its customers three different alternatives. The 500 Mbps is available from today to contract in fiber only plans and in combined fiber + mobile. With this, it tries to stand up to the low cost brands of the main operators, which have already offered 600 Mbps for a long time.

500 Mbps in fiber only or in fiber + mobile

Until now, Simyo offered two speeds when hiring fiber optics: 100 or 300 Mbps. Both options were symmetrical (same upload and download speed) and were available in both fiber-only rates and fiber and mobile rates. Now, it has just welcomed 500 Mbps to its catalog and has lowered the price of the other two alternatives.

With this new option, the operator proposes three different speeds to choose from, that your customers can change at any time from the personal area or the app (maximum, one immediate change per day). From now on, Simyo’s fiber-only rates are as follows:

Optical fiber 100 Mbps: 25.99 euros per month .

Optical fiber 300 Mbps: 28.99 euros per month .

Optical fiber 500 Mbps: 30.99 euros per month.

Those customers who have hired the speed of 300 Mbps for 30.99 euros per month, will see it uploaded to 500 Mbps automatically and free. If they prefer to continue with their 300 Mbps, Simyo will lower their fee by 2 euros and they will pay 28.99 euros per month, since the price of 300 Mbps fiber has dropped with the arrival of 500 Mbps.

In addition, if you have a Simyo mobile rate with a combination of bonuses of 7 euros or more (not counting extra bonuses, specials or complete your rate), the operator gives you a discount of 7 euros on the fiber fee forever : 100 Mbps fiber stays at 18.99 euros per month, 300 Mbps at 21.99 euros per month and the 500 Mbps at 23.99 euros per month. And additional lines can be added from 4 euros per month.

For example, you can have 100 Mbps fiber and a mobile line with unlimited calls + 14 GB for 28.99 euros per month. For 3 euros more, upload to 300 Mbps (31.99 euros per month), or for 5 euros, plus upload to 500 Mbps (33.99 euros per month:

As with the 100 and 300 Mbps options until now, the 500 Mbps alternative offers symmetric speed, uses Orange’s fiber network coverage and does not include landline. The installation is free, unless you leave before 90 days, in which case, you will have to pay the proportional part of the 120 euros it costs. The registration fee is also free if you have a line with a combination of bonuses of 7 euros or more; otherwise, it is 15 euros.

With this novelty, Simyo approaches the proposals of other low cost operators such as O2, Lowi or Pepephone, which already offer 600 Mbps fiber in their combined fiber and mobile. The good thing about the Orange brand is that it allows you to contract those 500 Mbps in the fiber-only mode, something that does not exist in its other three competitors.