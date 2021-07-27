Although Mexican health can receive strong criticism, it is also a reality that arouses interest in other nations. In particular, there are general practitioners who wish to specialize in our country and that is why every year hundreds register in the National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM). Most are from Central and South America. Like the rest, they must first pass this complicated pass to achieve their goal.

It is not a simple situation because it is not only about registering and paying for the exam registration but also legal aspects must be considered. They must have a passport to be able to present the ENARM in person. They must also pay for the plane trip from their country of origin and consider accommodation in a place close to the headquarters that they have been assigned.

Foreign doctors who specialize in Mexico

Just to get an idea of ​​the panorama, in the 2020 edition 580 foreign doctors were registered. Of them 263 achieved the necessary score to obtain a place. That means an acceptance percentage of 43.34, which is slightly higher than that of Mexicans.

Now, from annual report From the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources in Health (CIFRHS) it is possible to know how the places mentioned were distributed among the 27 available specialties. In the past we already showed you the ones that they offered fewer places But now it is time to find out which ones had the most residencies for doctors from other countries.

Internal Medicine – 105 Gynecology and Obstetrics – 96 Pediatrics – 88 General Surgery – 86 Anesthesiology – 71

From the above it can be seen that Internal Medicine is not only the most popular among Mexican doctors but also among foreigners. The same occurs with Gynecology and Obstetrics and General Surgery, which are well accepted in both categories.

On the other hand, while Emergency Medicine is one of the most requested specialties by doctors in our country, the same does not happen when it comes to other nationalities because it does not appear within the five most popular.

Finally, Pediatrics and Anesthesiology complete the table of the five specialties that offer the most places in the ENARM. Although it should be remembered that the figures correspond to the 2020 edition. Therefore, it is expected that for this year there will be an increase not only in places for doctors in our country but also for those from other latitudes.