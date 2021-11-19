Porsche continues with the tests of the so-called 911 Safari. The prototypes of the peculiar model of the German brand appear and disappear, this time hunted in the rain near the Nürburgring circuit, one of the usual routes in the development of the brand’s models.

Little more than a year accumulates the development of one of the most exclusive variants of the Porsche 911 in memory, practically the same time since an internal prototype of the Porsche 911 Safari with an unprecedented configuration that the sports firm never brought to light, but which showed that it had considered it for the 991 generation.

A decision that it seems that now has much clearer launch, although it is not expected to do so imminently, in view of the more than twelve months that its prototypes accumulate in tests and in different scenarios. Missing for a few months, a few spy photos confirm that the set-up has stopped and that it continues, this time caught in the rain and on one of the usual test routes near the Nürburgring circuit, with little news compared to previous sightings.

The greater height of the body to the ground of the Porsche 911 Safari 2023 is more than evident

Porsche 911 Safari targets special edition for 2023

And it is that, although the development of the special model is evident, Porsche does not account for any special detail. We can only see that the greater height of the body to the ground is one of the specific indications of this model based on the 911 Carrera 4S, so you will have all-wheel drive. The new images also reveal some tires, which are not only larger, but also have larger sidewalls, reinforced to support greater weight and off-road driving.

But it also still shows a large gap between the tires and the arches of the wheel arches, which means that the suspension has been adapted to offer a longer travel of the springs and shock absorbers, practically at the level of an SUV. In short, the same guise of other units, including also the rear bumper of the special package “SportDesign”. A year in which aesthetically it still maintains some provisional additions riveted on the wheel arches, extending to the edges of the front bumper.

Indications that increasingly point to a limited and very exclusive edition of units that will arrive in 2023, and you can enjoy a driving dynamics as sporty as the 911 but also adapted to roll off the asphalt, on fine gravel roads. Under the hood, the same Carrera engine is expected to remain, a six-cylinder in-line in boxer arrangement and with a 385 hp maximum power, plus 7-speed PDK automatic transmission.