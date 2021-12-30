The BMW 8 Series Cabrio Facelift has been missing for more than six months, since last May it appeared camouflaged for the first time in this facelift. The new spy photos of the Munich brand’s most exclusive convertible show hardly any details, despite the fact that its reveal in 2022 is getting closer and closer.

The flagship of the Bavarian brand’s sports car will retain the characteristic elegance with which it was launched just over three years ago. The 8 Series Convertible was launched on the market in autumn 2018 and is already preparing a facelift that will be difficult to recognize and differentiate. The first spy photos The facelift of this luxury convertible was seen last spring and has been missing ever since.

But it has returned and has been seen in German streets near the BMW development center in Munich, with practically no change in detail compared to the first sighting. The prototype of the BMW 8 Series Cabrio Facelift 2022 keeps the entire front as the first day, hiding the improvements implemented that will affect the grill, headlights and the design of the bumper air intakes. Although the German brand has gone to great lengths to hide the front bumper, we do know that under the multiple layers of vinyl and those metallic mesh, hides a renewed design of the sports package “M Sport”.

BMW 8 Series Convertible Facelift to debut in early 2022

This package, standard on versions signed by “M Performance” offered with the M850i ​​xDrive, will now be standard on all three 8 Series bodies and all available mechanics. In fact, the corresponding badge is hidden behind a black sticker on the front wings. BMW will also give a new look to the front with some thinner headlights, slightly reshaped and more stretched towards the fins, in addition to an ovoid grill that will also undergo an improvement.

This particular test unit features the common rear view mirrors, a detail that will be a differentiator as the M850i ​​xDrive will present the same ones that mount all the M models, and that are already being offered also in those of M Performance as we have seen on board the recent i4 M50. The improvements also reach the rear light clusters, and the bumper. As you can see, this one has a new grille at the bottom center which is not offered right now. The novelties will be completed with new colors and alloy wheels.

Test BMW 840d xDrive Gran Coupé, distinction of low consumption Read news

The 8 Series Convertible will receive news with new driving assistants and connectivity services, plus the latest version of iDrive system software. Smaller improvements as well as those of the mechanical section with an optimization of the gasoline and diesel engines, all with 48 Volt MHEV technology. The updated 2022 BMW 8 Series Cabrio Facelift to debut in the coming weeks, as it will go into production in March to be on the market late next spring and take advantage of the summer with a more modern style.