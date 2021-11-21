Between February 2006 until August 2013 almost all manufacturers with commercial representation in the Spanish market agreed on prices, shared confidential information and competed with each other more smoothly. As an anti-competitive practice, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) initiated a sanctioning file codified as S / 0482/13.

In 2015, the CNMC signed a total of 171 million euros in sanctions, the highest imposed on the automobile sector in Spain and with respect to the rest of the sectors. The one who would have been the most sanctioned, the Volkswagen Group, avoided paying by using the leniency program – in exchange for uncovering everyone else.

At the end of October, the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court ratified these sanctions, ending the judicial process of the companies fined to avoid paying. Only Mazda managed to see its resource prosper from the originally published list of companies. The sanctioned companies were finally these:

Company Sanction SEAT SA, Volkswagen Audi España SA and Porsche Ibérica SA € 39,440,000 General Motors Spain SLU € 22,827,000 Ford Spain SL € 20,234,000 Renault España Comercial SA € 18,203,000 Peugeot Spain SA € 15,772,000 Automobiles Citroën Spain SA € 14,768,000 Toyota Spain SL € 8,657,000 BMW Ibérica SAU € 8,000,000 Fiat Group Automobiles Spain SA € 6,968,000 Hyundai Motor Spain SLU € 4,415,000 Nissan Iberia SA € 3,157,000 Mercedes Benz Spain, SA € 2,379,000 Kia Motors Iberia SL € 2,074,000 Volvo Car Spain SA € 1,706,000 B&M Automobiles Spain SA € 776,012 Mazda Automobiles Spain SA € 656,390 Honda Motor Europe Limited branch in Spain, SL € 609,325 Chevrolet Spain SAU € 138,580 Snap on Business Solutions Consultant € 70,039 Consultant Urban Science Spain € 52,785 Chrysler Spain SL € 265.5

In total, the companies that have been firmly sanctioned, and that can no longer continue to exhaust the judicial process, add 130.8 million sanctions when discounting the amount of SEAT, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Mazda. Damages can be claimed from all others.

The penalty was calculated at 0.1% to 2% of its 2014 business volume, despite the fact that the events punished are prior

The Group of People Affected by the Car Cartel (AACC) It has already got to work to file a class action lawsuit against the aforementioned car companies, among which there are a couple of consultants. The Valencian law firm Counsel Partners is in charge of this.

In order not to clog the courts of all Spain with the demands, it will be done collectively. Anyone affected by the car cartel can join free of charge. As of yesterday, they already had more than 49,000 affected, a minimal part of all the potential victims of anti-competitive practices.

At this time the AACC website –affected– indicates on its cover: «Claim” SUCCESS “… do not advance a euro. We take care of everything. At AACC – The Group of People Affected by the Car Cartel, we help you recover what the 23 main car brands have scammed you. We have been working for months on the claim that will recover MILLIONS OF EUROS to the, at the moment, 51,050 SPANISH (and non-Spanish) who are going to claim. »

The cartel does not only affect new cars, it may also have affected when buying 0 km or used cars, and after-sales customers

The AACC ensures on its website that the feasibility study of each case will also be at no cost to the interested party. There are special cases that require an individual analysis and do not necessarily imply participation of the brands in the cartel: Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Porsche, Volvo, Dacia, MINI, smart …

How long is there to claim? As of the Supreme Court ruling, one year, so we talk about October 2022 at the latest. The limitation periods are variable, starting with Nissan (January), General Motors (February), Honda and Toyota (March), Renault, Hyundai and Ford (May). The sooner the claim procedures are started, the better.

To file a claim, a documentary justification (at least the bills). It is estimated that the compensation will range between 2,000 and 9,000 euros, around 10-12% of the price paid for the vehicles during the time the cartel was active.

They can claim both natural persons (individuals) and legal entities (companies), the number of potential affected amounts to 10 million. In total, if all those affected claimed, the economic impact would be brutal, more than 40,000 million euros.

The companies that were part of the cartel began to benefit at the zenith of the Spanish passenger car market and they continued to benefit – asymmetrically – during the subsequent economic crisis and in the context of various stimulus plans to revive car sales, which was done with hundreds of millions of euros of public money.

