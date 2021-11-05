ASUS has created a large product catalog gamer, highlighting the ROG Phone in the smartphone market. Every year we find models that not only attract attention for their aesthetics, but also for the brutality of their specifications. And 2021 has not been the exception, especially after the presentation of the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro, which already have a price on their arrival in Europe.

Although we will stop at how much you have to pay to keep one of these renewed models, we also want to make a special reference to their hardware. By far the most striking fact is that the ROG Phone 5s Pro offers 18 GB of RAM, a number that impacts but that makes us wonder if it is really being taken advantage of.

In terms of design and form factor, the new mobiles gamer from ASUS are unchanged compared to the ROG Phone 5 and 5 Ultimate that were introduced in the first part of this year. We are talking about what the main modifications are internal, in order to offer an extra power.

ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro: main features

The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Regarding RAM, the 5s will have two versions: one with 12 GB and the remaining one with 16 GB; and as we mentioned before, in the same section the 5s Pro will arrive with absurd 18 GB. In all cases, the memory is LPDDR5.

The other interesting novelty is in the screens section. Although they maintain the panel size of their predecessors (6.78 ” with a resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels), they now incorporate a native touch sampling rate of 360 Hz, and maintain the refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The rest of the specs are basically the same on the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro. Among the highlights is the triple rear camera setup with a 64 megapixel main sensor; plus a 24 MP front camera. While the battery is 6,000 mAh, compatible with Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charge.

Price and availability

In the ASUS Online Store in Spain, the ROG Phone 5s is now available for purchase. The price is 999 euros for the 12 GB RAM version, and goes up to 1,099 euros for the 16GB variant. While the ROG Phone 5s Pro can now be reserved in exchange for 1,299 euros, and will reach buyers on November 19.