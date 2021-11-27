It is visible that the campaigns do not stop embracing the new normal and current issues.

Advertising takes a turn and shows a different face of the environment to the consumer.

As every week, we witness 10 advertising campaigns that with creativity and joint work, between the agency and the brand, manage to demonstrate their added value for the consumer.

This job can break you if you let it

Brand: nabs Canada

Country: Canada

In recognition of World Health Day celebrated on October 10, Nabs and Cossette teamed up to release a short film that helps raise awareness of mental health within the communication industry, as it forced us to confront each other last year. to uncomfortable truths about the tremendous work pressure and workload that are generators of stress, depression and anxiety.

The film presents Crumbles, a simple cookie who understands the pressure the protagonist goes through and reminds us that passion for work should not force us to sacrifice our mental health and well-being. With this campaign, the brand reminds the world that a conversation is necessary to address the challenges of occupational mental health.

No one knows more about floors

Brand: Carpeting

Country: UK

Carpetright celebrates with this campaign his commitment to customer service and his unmatched experience with more than 30 years of experience. In the video, expert workers in their area are seen giving their best good looks to the products offered by the brand in order to convey a message: Nobody knows more about floors.

Created by customer experience agency and brand VMLY & R London, the ad focuses on the services and knowledge that customers can expect from the leading flooring retailer.

The moment you stand

Brand: Stand Up To Cancer

Country: UK

The advertisement created by Nonsense reflects on the importance of donations for the treatment of cancer patients and for promoting scientific research. With a call for community and union, he reminds us that when society comes together, they transform the lives of many people and even change paradigms. Broadly speaking, the video The moment you stand gives us an answer to life about how our actions impact and the donation is one of them.

Life Insurance So Good You Might Wish You Didn’t Have It

Brand: Ladder

Country: United States

The advertising film created by Fred & Farid for Ladder in the finance category shows how the life insurance of a family man is so good that in multiple attempts in which his wife attempts against his life it is impossible for a bad streak to come to him , evades an ax, a bomb, a knife from the fridge and even a date which is thrown by his daughter and the protagonist remains intact thanks to financial services.

Grizz: the job interview

Brand: FedEx

Country: United States.

In the publicity film made by the BBDO agency, it is announced that Memphis is not only the world headquarters of FedEx, but also the home of the NBA team Memphis Grizzlies. It’s no coincidence that the Grizz team mascot is asking for a job at FedEx with a good salary and flexible hours, ahead of the team’s season opener on Oct. 20.

Royal Athletes

Brand: Wattbike

Country: UK

The Wattbike campaign carried out by the MATTA agency offers its clients an antidote to being fitness at home, regardless of the space where you have to do it. The film shows real people exercising after a long shift, squeezing into a pre-breakfast session or dad’s duty, and while borrowing an ironing board as a makeshift laptop. This is an extensive TV and VoD campaign that runs through January.

Nightmare on Phyllis’ Street

Brand: Joann Fabrics

Country: United States

The film ad created by Where Eagles Dare for Joann Fabrics brings back comedy star Phyllis Smith in a fun Halloween campaign that inspires everyone to make their own costumes this year. In the video, Phyllis tries to score points with her boss by making her a costume for her daughter to enter the annual neighborhood costume contest. But the creation is ruined and the oda DIY influencer Aplir Yang arrives, all accompanied by sinister phone calls that turn the protagonist’s craft room into a house of horror.

Share it with a hater

Agency: & Co

Brand: Lakrids by Bülow

Country: Denmark

This publicity film tries to eliminate the idea that most of the people in the world think that they hate licorice; however, Lakrids by Bülow is willing to change their minds. Therefore, they offer anyone a sample if they promise to share it with someone who says they hate them. Although they know that it is not a perfect plan, they have calculated that it will take 412 years and 292 days for the product to be loved.

Book your Comeback

Agency: Cossette

Brand: VIA Rail.

Country: Canada

This campaign seeks to incite and welcome VIA Rail passengers, who may have given up the train in favor of their personal cars due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Inspired by the movement of a train, the centerpiece of the campaign is a 1930s video directed by Canadian director and Oscar nominee Jeremy Comte.

Here’s to Perfectly Imperfect Parenting

Agency: Red & Co

Brand: Babyganics

Country: United States

With its new campaign, the Babyganics brand of baby products recognizes and challenges the current cultural conversation about what it means to be a “perfect” father and the brand is committed to the support and action of the sector.

