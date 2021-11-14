The ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign has demonstrated the real technological capabilities of Apple device cameras.

Born in 2014, the Shot on iPhone campaign, more than a contest, has become a space to demonstrate the capabilities offered by smartphone cameras.

Since phones began to include cameras in their devices, each year these have been improved in all its aspects with the idea of ​​offering the user a better experience.

Over time, yes, the improvements in cell phone cameras were very evident and, today, they are a more than necessary complement for users, so much so that for some the choice of a phone depends on the capacity of their camera photographic.

In addition, it must be taken into account that, in these times, smartphones are a first-hand necessity, since they are also a working instrument, either for influencers or for a professional photographer.

Thus, as an innocent way to share photos taken with iPhone devices, Apple launched the Shot on iPhone campaign in 2014, after realizing that several users who took photos with iPhone cameras placed the hashtag “#shotoniphone”.

Although the initial idea was to show or share the photographs taken with the Apple device, the truth is that it also realized the capabilities of the iPhone camera, which is undoubtedly one of the key accessories when presenting improvements to their smartphones.

In an interview with AdweekTor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of marketing communications, spoke about the success of the campaign:

“It was a ridiculously simple idea based on the behavior we were seeing with people posting their photos and tagging them in different ways.”

Thus, little by little, Shot on iPhone became a great stage for photographers, both amateurs and professionals, to publicize, first, their work and, on the other hand, to give official testimony of what it is capable of. make a cell phone camera.

Nowadays, Shot on iPhone has had an important growth, having important alliances with artists of the stature of Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, in addition to that several of the photographs and videos taken with iPhone have been around the world.

And this is not only limited to photographs, but also to videos, which has achieved a greater presence on social networks such as Instagram or TikTok. Likewise, videos have been part of important advertising campaigns.

Current times, with the rise of social networks, require, more and more, to have a better device, especially when it offers great technological capabilities.

At present, a photo or a video is of great relevance for society at a global level; everything that happens at the moment and that is captured by the camera of a device can go around the world and, which is why it is necessary to have much sharper cameras.

