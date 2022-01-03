Car sales in Spain have closed the year 2021 with a total of 859,477 units. A volume of registrations that, compared to 2020, represents a slight growth of 1%. The SEAT Arona is crowned as the best-selling car in Spanish dealerships.

The Spanish car market has been able to close the turmoil positively 2021. The car sales in Spain have counted a total of 859,477 units enrolled. This volume of marketed specimens, if compared to the year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, translates into a slight 1% growth. Growth hampered by the poor results obtained in the second semester.

Most sales channels have grown in 2021. However, the retail channel, the most important, closed the year with a serious drop of 12.8%. The economic uncertainty derived directly from the pandemic, added to the shortage of stock in the dealerships, has generated a “perfect storm”. In addition, to all this we must now add the increase in taxes.

Video test of the SEAT Arona, the best-selling car in Spain in 2021

SEAT Arona, the best-selling car in Spain in 2021



Now, what have been the most popular models? The ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in Spain in 2021 presents interesting changes with respect to the list of the previous year. The victory has been for the SEAT Arona, which happens to lead one of the most important automobile markets in the Old Continent. A model that, let us remember, has suffered in this year that we have just left behind, a remarkable facelift.

In second place is the Hyundai Tucson. Very few units separated him from the SEAT model. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Dacia Sandero, a model that, remember, was the best-selling car in Spain in 2020. At the gates of the podium has been the Peugeot 2008. Some 2,500 registrations have separated the first from the fourth classified.

It is also important to highlight the performance of the Toyota Corolla (5th). Despite being exclusively available with hybrid mechanics (HEV), it has been able to prevail over other compacts such as the SEAT León (7th) or the Volkswagen Golf, which does not even appear in the ranking.

The Dacia Sandero, which in 2020 was the best-selling car in Spain, in 2021 has been third

The 10 best-selling cars in Spain in 2021

Ranking Model Sales 2021 one SEAT Arona 21,946 two Hyundai tucson 21,258 3 Dacia sandero 20,419 4 Peugeot 2008 19,426 5 Toyota Corolla 16,983 6 Peugeot 3008 16,812 7 SEAT Leon 16,691 8 Volkswagen t-roc 15,988 9 Citroën C3 15,948 10 FIAT 500 15,941

The Citroën C3 (9th) has prevailed over its most direct rivals. It has been the great alternative to the Sandero. The FIAT 500 is confirmed as the most popular city car among Spanish drivers. And by the way, others notable absences of this Top 10 are, without a doubt, that of the SEAT Ibiza and that of the Nissan Qashqai.