The famous company, known for its technological advancements in the automotive field and for being owned by Elon Musk, has launched a whistle in the shape of the Cybertruck and it is now sold out.

There is nothing like having a good reputation and a group of staunch fans to sell any product such as donuts. Tesla is one of those companies that has earned a place in the sky of technology companies on its own merits.

Its technological advances and its electric vehicles have turned the market upside down. A few years ago it was unthinkable to think of a fleet with the majority of electric cars and now it seems to be closer than ever.

The fact is that now they have released a new article that does not have any technical novelty. It is a whistle, which they have called Cyberwhistle and that it has a somewhat special shape. It is inspired by the cybertruck, the mythical car that was presented a couple of years ago and that was crossed by a stone in its presentation.

It has nothing special except its shape. Nonetheless, priced at $ 50 and sold out within hours. It has automatically become a collector’s item.

The most curious thing of all is that the only propaganda that this little gadget has had is a tweet from Elon Musk who was joking about the possibility of calling the car with a whistle. It is clear that every time this man writes something it affects the economy in some way.

Blow the whistle on Tesla!https://t.co/c86hLA0iQK – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

There are other items in the Tesla store, such as jackets, a mug with the word S3XY on it, or a lightning bolt decanter for our favorite spirits. Although none have sold out in as little time as the Cyberwhistle.

In the meantime we are still waiting for the Cybertruck. It should start its production at the end of 2022 and soon after it would hit the roads of the world. We will see if after so long after his presentation he continues to raise passions as in his time.