Since dogs deserve their own mobile phone too, someone has created a rubber ball shaped dog phone.

There are inventions that are born to make our lives much easier, inventions that change history and inventions that apparently do nothing of value but are very fun, and now someone has managed to create a kind of ball-shaped toy that acts as a telephone for dogs.

And yes, there really is a phone for dogs that is basically a ball with different sensors that launch an automatic video call to the owner of the dog. mascot, in case our beloved dog is alone at some point and we want to see what he is doing.

In a report published by TheGuardian, have explained that when the dog bites or shakes the ball, a signal is sent to a laptop and launches a video call that may or may not be answered by the owner.

This pet toy called DogPhoneIt is basically a dog ball with a device inside it, and that is capable of sending a signal to a laptop that initiates a video call by making the owner’s phone ring.

Obviously the owner can choose whether or not to answer the video call, and also when to hang up. The pet’s ball can also be called directly, although the pet has to bite or shake the ball to get the video call to jump.

“All this technology allows you to measure the steps of your pets or call your pets or feed your dog remotely“says Dr. Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, from the University of Glasgow.

To test the product, the researcher put the device through a series of iterations to ensure it had the right level of sensitivity to movement, specifically testing it for 16 days with her nine-year-old Labrador retriever.

In the diary where the calls between the owner and the pet are detailed, suggests that the pet didn’t always seem to know what it was doing, so apparently the dog when he got bored would bite the ball, shake it, skip the video call, but ignore its owner.

The team of researchers says that many calls made by the dog, who was left alone for about eight hours on the test days, appear to have been accidents although they caution that it may be simply from a human perspective.

The main idea of ​​this device is to calm pets that suffer anxiety when they are left alone at home, and incidentally also giving the owner the possibility of being able to know what really happens when their pet is alone at home.