Tesla’s most popular vehicles receive a last-minute price increase. The Model X Long Range comes in at more than $ 100,000.

Tesla has been one of the factors that has led Elon Musk to become the richest man in the world. Over the past few years, the electric car company has had a good reception from the public, so much so that they have been left with very few products to offer in the market, especially when it comes to the production of vehicles such as the Model 3 or the Model Y.

These models have been the ones that have been most in demand in the industry, not only for their modern aesthetics and electrical capabilities, but also for their striking price. However, at the last minute Tesla has surprised his followers increasing the value of 4 of their most popular cars and without giving any explanation. Next, we leave you more information about this movement of the company.

Tesla increases the price of the Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X

As published Electrek, the automaker has decided to revert to slightly increase the price For some of its vehicles, it appears all is due to supply chain shortages and investment in car production. The price of the Model and Model Y has risen 2000 dollars, Model S and Model X are up $ 5,000. You can see the current prices in the following list.

Model 3

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus – $ 43,990 (previously $ 41,990).

– $ 43,990 (previously $ 41,990). Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD – $ 49,990 (stays the same).

– $ 49,990 (stays the same). Tesla Model 3 Performance – $ 57,990 (stays the same).

Model Y

Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor – $ 56,990 (previously $ 54,990)

– $ 56,990 (previously $ 54,990) Tesla Model Y Performance – $ 61,990 (stays the same).

Model S

Tesla Model S Long Range – $ 94,990 (previously $ 89,990).

– $ 94,990 (previously $ 89,990). Tesla Model S Plaid – $ 129,990 (stays the same).

Model X

Tesla Model X Long Range – $ 104,990 (previously $ 99,990)

– $ 104,990 (previously $ 99,990) Tesla Model X Plaid – $ 119,990 (stays the same).

Zach Kirkhorn, the CFO of the company, has explained that it has been an unexpected change for the work team as well, since they did not expect that there would be so much demand in the market with electric vehicles. This has been one of the reasons why Tesla has raised prices, it seems that the company avoids running out of parts and you want to have a larger work team that can cover all the orders that you are currently receiving.

“Sometimes, to the public, our price changes may not seem to make logical sense. But, you know, there is a strategy that we work behind the scenes while balancing supply and demand, as we also try to balance the shortage of parts, while we try to manage wait times. All of that goes into optimization here “- Zach Kirkhorn.

This is not the first time that Tesla has raised the prices of its cars, because in 2019, the Model S, Model X and Model 3 also increased 3% of their initial price due to a statistics error by the company. Over the last few years they have also been varying the value of some models, and although there is no official response about this new change in the sale of the Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X, some think that it is a marketing strategy to sell new Tesla models.

