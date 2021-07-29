Tesla Model S Plaid, how to charge batteries in a Supercharger

How is the process of charging a Tesla Model S Plaid in a Supercharger V3 station? Here are all the keys to the process. </p><div>

Just a few weeks ago, Tesla showed the public the first unit of the Model S Plaid, the fastest vehicle ever produced by the firm. Rivers of ink and thousands of lines later, the pace of deliveries advances as the months go by. Now, dozens of units leave the factory with the aim of meet a demand that is anxious for the latest brand creation.

After these weeks, it has been possible to observe how we are facing a new dimension in terms of sustainable mobility. Who said that the ecological transition was going to be a boring process? The new high-flying saloon is undoubtedly the best example to explain how the driving sensations won’t go away with the absence of internal combustion engines.

The Tesla Model S Plaid does not include the new bill cells

That said, how is the charging process of a Tesla Model S in its most advanced configuration? The Palo Alto-based company eventually kept the same cell block that can be found in any other model from the brand. However, it includes solutions for improve the company’s tolerance for potency loading. This is one of its distinguishing marks.

After all, Tesla has just implemented an increase in power in the Supercharger V3 stations. Even so, the test that has been carried out has had a peak power of 250 kW, while in reality, you can now enjoy records close to 280 kW. We are, therefore, before a test that can serve to understand what we can expect in the near future.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the records that the company has signed, why it is a project to take into account to assess whether you really need an electric car and, of course, to what extent we are facing a benchmark in sustainable mobility. Did you think that mechanics based on electricity could not compete with conventional ones?

Tesla Model S Plaid versus the graph, what can be highlighted

Tesla, through the sportier version of the saloon, has already shown some of the main qualities of its next generation of vehicles. Among the data to take into account, it is striking to see how the peak power of 250 kW it is possible to maintain between 10 and 30% of the battery. The goal is to expand this range, but everything will be done progressively.

Why do you get these numbers in such a cargo space? Below 10%, a slower power delivery is required to avoid excessive deterioration. Something similar happens continuously as autonomy is obtained, that is, as the battery pack capacity fills. It is, therefore, a descending process.

The entire cargo journey took a total of 52 minutes

As can be read in the specialized portal InsideEV’sGoing from 5 to 95% of the load required keeping the hose plugged into the car for 52 minutes. It is true that this time is not representative compared to an internal combustion car, but the truth is that it is not the typical episode that an average user is expected to perform. Even so, this model, with such a load level, perfectly will exceed 500 kilometers of autonomy in a single cycle.

It should be noted, at the same time, that the test carried out by Motortrend was carried out with a unit that used the preheating of the battery, one of the most outstanding functions that Tesla offers for condition the cell set to an optimal temperature to the charge. Similarly, the test was carried out at a temperature of about 21 degrees Celsius.

A graph that offers some revealing data

Taking a quick look at the previous graph, you can see how the development of the load is not linear. This offers various readings on the matter. It is not the same to go from 10 to 40% load than from 60 to 90%. If we isolate the first example, the result is that it has been possible obtain a range of 160 kilometers with just 7 minutes of charge.

This is the best definition to understand to what extent we are facing a very useful car to get out of a purely urban driving. Tesla offers cars specially designed to be able to make trips. The arrangement of Supercharger stations at key points also allows us to forecast what the next route to take will be.

The Palo Alto-based company has changed the perspective of the electric car in the sector. In just a decade it has managed to exceed the capitalization of companies with a great tradition in the automotive industry. And you, have you decided to switch to electric mobility at the hands of Tesla?