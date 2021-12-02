Tesla launches an 8-year-old Cyberquad that's on sale now

A couple of years ago, when Tesla unveiled its quirky Cybertruck pickup, it also showed off a Tesla Cyberquad, a futuristic-cut electric quad.

Neither product is a reality yet. In fact, although there are many orders and sales commitments, Elon Musk’s company has not delivered a single one.

What is a reality is that it can already be bought and received! At least in the United States, it is a scaled version of the Cyberquad designed for children over 8 years of age.

The mini Cyberquad sells for $ 1,900 and is now available in online stores of the brand.

In fact, Tesla’s chief designer, Franz Von-Holzhausen, shared a video in which his children are seen using the product.

In the same video, Von-Holzhausen can be seen wearing a normal-size Cyberquad, although no details have been given about the launch date.

It is speculated that the first Cybertrucks will be delivered by the end of next year, but as there have been several delays, this cannot be confirmed.

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk – Franz von Holzhausen (@ woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

Basically, “Cyberquad for Kids” is a toy for children. It has a range of 24 km and a maximum speed of 16 km / h.

The product is sold disassembled, in 18 different pieces that the consumer must assemble according to an instruction manual. Supports up to 65 kg.

Consistent with what was originally announced, the life-size Tesla Cyberquad can be transported in the Cybertruck pickup bed.

In addition, its battery can be charged directly in the van. No prices or further details of autonomy or maximum speed have been given.

Cybertruck and delays

Marketing has been key in Tesla’s Cybertruck project. In order to have greater exposure, in 2019 the brand generated an event in which Musk was present together with the design director, testing the robustness of the product. It did not do very well, as windows were broken, but it still added interest and anticipated sales.

According to Musk, by the end of 2020, more than 200 thousand Cybertrucks had already been booked through the official website.

The company’s marketing transcended rubbish. Even in 2019, the mayor of Ciudad Valles, Adrián Esper Cadenas, announced that they were going to buy 15 Cybertruck trucks to turn them into patrols.

Cybertruck is sold in 3 versions with different autonomy (400, 500 and 800 kilometers). Accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds and reaches 177 km / h.