Tesla is also a victim of a lack of supplies. It does not include USB ports in some of its cars. This is the problem at Freemont.

Today’s economy is still reeling from one of the worst crises in decades. The paralysis of the industry experienced during the second quarter of 2020 has caused that the effects are beginning to be seen at this time. A lack of microchip supply many other problems related to it have begun to be observed. After all, if factories that work with microchips do not have this technology, how could they produce other products?

The first months of recovery in economic activity seemed to be optimistic in terms of the volume of orders and deliveries. The bottlenecks, however, have begun to be noticed after the consumption of the stock that had been kept in the warehouses. The supply of by-products is being a real problem already in the market. This is even more relevant in those products that are made up of many others. The automotive industry comes to represent this problem.

Noted is how top-tier manufacturers are having to cut the assembly line due to lack of parts. It’s a widespread problem, yes, but there are some brands that have managed to overcome this obstacle with a little more ease. Tesla is one of the firms that seemed to have managed to get around this problem to some extent, but the truth is that the first patches are beginning to be seen. Which, by the way, can be a bit ‘sloppy’.

Several users have reported on social media how their own newly delivered units do not have the USB ports provided behind the center console. What seemed like a very focused problem seems to be less so. Apparently, the last known unit that Yes, it had this technology, it dates from last November 6. This causes us to face a new situation in the market. Should the user adapt to the circumstances?

A few days ago, BMW confirmed that would offer a credit of about $ 500 to users who accept the proposal to remove the touch screen from their vehicles. Tesla, at the moment, has not agreed to refund a portion of the price paid. So what does the Palo Alto-based company hope to do in this regard?

Tesla and its USB ports problem that uncovers the supply problem

Tesla, a few months ago, removed the passenger lumbar support from the new 3 and Y models. This part, according to forecasts, was going to be in short supply in the coming months, so it was agreed to be removed from the catalog vehicle. This function is secondary in this type of vehicle, but quite possibly, the profile of this type of vehicle wants to connect its smartphone to the vehicle. That is why the problem of this measure taken.

On the other hand, other users have reported, as can be read in the specialized portal Electrek, that the wireless charging system does not work either. If confirmed, we would be facing an even bigger problem for the electric car brand. In addition, it would evidence to what extent we are faced with a situation serious. The fundamental problem is that it is not about additional technologies that the user hires, but that they are included in the standard equipment.

On the other hand, it is unknown if Tesla has faced this problem directly or if, on the contrary, it is the users themselves who have had to report the problem. After all, it is an anomaly that, if generalized, would affect several thousand units shipped from the factory during the last week. The current situation leads us to ask ourselves a question. Should we get used to receiving the vehicle with some other lack of equipment to include it later?

The solution proposed by Tesla and other manufacturers in this type of situation

As can be read on the aforementioned portal, Tesla has responded to the complaints made by affected users. Apparently, he has sent them to go to the company’s service so that they can install the missing functions, once there is enough supply for it. It is a solution that obviously discredits the image of a brand like Tesla, but it comes to represent the current moment that the sector is living at this point.

It is known how manufacturers have very long delivery times, right? Some companies such as Renault are beginning to design additional strategies so as not to see their income statements deteriorate excessively. In this sense, the proposed model is being copied in other technology industries. An automobile manufacturer marketing reconditioned cars? This is just what the French firm is beginning to do.

We will have to wait a while to understand how serious is the current situation in the industry of the car. As long as the supply problems do not end, prices will continue to rise and, of course, product manufacturing will remain stagnant. Is stagflation the most feared? Yes, and the truth is that several of his hypotheses seem to be being fulfilled.

