A company like Microsoft lives in part of infinity of legends or icons of the past. Clippy is perhaps one of the most endearing and hated icons, in equal measure. This, for the youngest was the office assistant and it always appeared in the middle of our document. Now he has become a legend and will have his place in Teams.

Microsoft Teams welcomes Clippy

The legendary Office assistant, who even considered his inclusion in fighting games, came to Teams a long time ago but Microsoft decided to eradicate him after a few days in the popular application.

Now, Microsoft has decided to publish a sticker pack dedicated to Clippy. Whether you hated it or loved it, now you can have it within Microsoft Teams to give it a touch of nostalgia.

This pack of Stickers it resembles the one some Microsoft workers designed a few years ago. At that time it was considered a mistake and the pack disappeared in record time. However, it seems that the Redmond giant can also make up for its mistakes.

Clippy has been current at Microsoft since 2001. Microsoft has decided that the clip emoji in Windows 11 is Clippy and they also want it to have a presence in Teams. The reality is that nostalgia, without abusing it, can be funny.