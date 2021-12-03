Tenevi Hagane is a very talented Russian cosplayer who often recreates characters from anime and manga extremely faithfully, and her Shinobu Kocho cosplay is proof of it. The bug pillar from Demon Slayer is one of the most popular characters among cosplayers, but few people look as good as Tenevi Cosplay as Shinobu Kocho.

On another occasion we had seen Tenevi Hagane cosplaying Shinobu Kocho along with some of her friends, who played Kanao, Giyuu, and Zenitsu, but today we will see her alone with photos from two sessions where she looks perfect. Once again the photographs are in charge of Kalugina ekaterina (@ kalugina.photo).

In the new photographs of Tenevi Cosplay as Shinobu Kocho We can see the cosplayer in a kind of garden that we might as well take as the courtyard of the Ubuyashiki mansion. Each photograph is accompanied by a quote from the character, who looks very adorable despite being one of the deadliest demon hunters, as manga fans surely know.

A couple of months ago the cosplayer had shared other photographs of the same cosplay but edited by Kalugina, with a large full moon in the background and butterflies to imagine what it would look like when performing a pose.

At other times the cosplayer Tenevi Hagane has played other characters in Kimetsu no yaiba, so it is very clear that he is a very fan of the work of Koyoharu Gotouge. It would seem that Shonobu Kocho is his favorite character, since he is the one who he has played the most times in recent years.

The first time that Tenevi Hagane became the pillar of the insect It was shortly before the premiere of the first season of Demon Slayer, when we had not yet had the happiness of seeing some of its first animated scenes. In her first post, the cosplayer shared one of the first lines of dialogue from the demon slayer in the anime and manga.

The second season of Kimetsu no yaiba in Japan and they just covered the infinity train arc, telling the story we saw in the Kimetsu no Yaiba movie: Mugen Train. Because of this, we may see Tenevi Hagane make new cosplays of a character in this series.

On other occasions we have seen Tenevi Cosplay become the pillar of love, Mitsuri Kanroji, in a version of the character that looks almost identical to how Gotouge draws her. Surprisingly, her Nezuko Kamado cosplay was also incredible, because it looks as adorable as we would expect a live-action version to be.