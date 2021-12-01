Tell us which Harry Potter house you are from and we will tell you what songs you listen to

The houses of Harry Potter, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw define your musical tastes and favorite artists.

The ‘potterheads’ on Spotify are preparing to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, since on November 16 it will be 20 years since “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” was released for the first time on the big screen. To commemorate this milestone date when the worlds of film and audio converge at Hogwarts, Spotify, the world’s largest streaming audio company, joins Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary by revealing their favorite music they listen to on Spotify. the four houses of Hogwarts, as well as what are the most popular songs of all time from the soundtracks of the JK Rowling films.

It may interest you: JK Rowling will not participate in the Harry Potter meeting for its 20th anniversary

Spotify has taken a look at the lists generated by Spanish Harry Potter fans on the platform, and has discovered that, of course, just as each Hogwarts house has different principles and values, they also have different musical tastes. Still, there is no doubt that the founders of each house would be proud of their choices.

It may interest you: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will meet to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter

Tell us which house you are from and we will tell you what songs you listen to

For the brave Gryffindor, songs like “Kiwi” by Harry Styles, “Everybody Talks” by Neon Trees, and “Heart Of Glass” by Miley Cirus are clearly essential. And for the astute and ambitious Slytherins, never to be missed among their playlists are “You should see me in a crown”, by Billie Eilish; “Daddy Issues” by The Neighborhood, and “Daisy” by Ashnikko.

It may interest you: 10 inconsistencies in Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone that 20 years later still cannot be solved

Meanwhile, “Golden”, by Harry Styles; The Lumineers’ “Ophelia” and Clairo’s “Sofia” rank as favorites for loyal Hufflepuffs. And the house of the intelligent Ravenclaw, stands out for listening to Spotify songs like “Sweater Weather”, by The Neighborhood, “Are You Bored Yet?”, By Wallows with Clairo; and “Runaway”, by AURORA.

Meanwhile, “Golden”, by Harry Styles; The Lumineers’ “Ophelia” and Clairo’s “Sofia” rank as favorites for loyal Hufflepuffs. And the house of the intelligent Ravenclaw, stands out for listening to Spotify songs like “Sweater Weather”, by The Neighborhood, “Are You Bored Yet?”, By Wallows with Clairo; and “Runaway”, by AURORA.

(c) 2021 Europa Press. Redistribution and redistribution of this content without your express prior consent is expressly prohibited.

Subscribe to Tú Magazine: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico