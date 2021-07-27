Microsoft Teams has changed the way we work. However, it has many things to improve and one of them has to do with Office files. This app by default opened Office files in the browser or in the app’s viewer. This made it very uncomfortable for some of the users. But, now we can choose where to open Office files with Teams.

You choose where to open Office files from Teams

Earlier this month, Microsoft unveiled a new feature for Teams which will allow users to choose the default application to open shared Office files. The company has now announced that This update is now generally available to public preview users. This feature is available in Windows 10 and macOS desktop applications.

Previously, Microsoft Teams on the desktop used to open Microsoft Office files through its built-in Office viewer. But this new feature now allows users to set a default option to open Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files. Whether they are shared in chats or Teams channels. “The Teams desktop and web applications for Windows and Mac now allow users to set the default application that is used to open Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files that have been shared in the app. Users can configure the service to open the file directly in teams (default), open in the web browser, or open in the Word, Excel, or PowerPoint desktop applications »the company explained.

To change the default settings, users will need to click on their profile picture, then navigate to Settings> General> and find the Files section by scrolling to the bottom of the page. Finally, we will use the drop-down menu to choose between the “Teams”, “Desktop application” and “Browser” options.