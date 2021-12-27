The activity bracelets They were massively accepted by sports people, but nowadays everyone uses them to monitor their health and movements.

In 2021 these fitness devices They have improved measurement accuracy, added more enhancements, and become more mobile independent.

These are the candidates for Best fitness device of 2021.

Fitbit Charge 5

This new version not only includes a new sensor package, it also incorporates a design with more premium materials and a new, brighter and more immersive color screen that allows training data to be represented in a more attractive way.

Premieres 1.04-inch color AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 326 dpi.

The sensors section is one of the most complete of this type of device: 3-axis acceleration sensor, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Optical SpO2 Sensor, Temperature Sensor, ECG (Electrocardiograms), and EDA Scanner (Stress Measurement).

It also has Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. It is water resistant up to 50 meters. The autonomy reaches 7 days.

It is one of the most complete active bracelets, which is reflected in the price.

If you want to know more, read our analysis and opinion of Fitbit Charge 5.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

The Mi band 6 from Xiaomi is the best-selling and most popular activity bracelet in the world.

Among its novelties, it stands out a larger AMOLED screen (1.56 inches versus 1.1 inches for the Mi Band 5), with a more rounded and attractive design. It has 326 dpi and a brightness of 450 nits.

The sensors included are the Heart rate sensor, Pulse oximeter, Y 3-axis accelerometer.

It has Bluetooth 5.0, and It is submersible to 50 meters for 10 minutes (5 ATM). The autonomy reaches 7 days.

It recognizes 30 training modes, including basketball, boxing, zumba, Pilates, ice skating or high intensity interval training (HIIT).

You will find more information in the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 review.

Huawei Band 6

The latest Huawei model has a screen almost as wide as a watch, but with the functions of a bracelet.

Boast of a 1.47-inch FullView AMOLED display.

Measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), to control anxiety or exertion during physical exercise, as well as VO2Max monitoring to measure the rate of recovery after exercise.

It also boasts of heart rate reader, steps, and sleep monitoring, including deep sleep, light sleep, REM sleep, wakefulness, and naps. And it offers up to 200 suggestions to improve sleep.

It is one of the bracelets that recognizes more different exercises: nothing less than 96 sports. Not only does it record your data, it evaluates it and offers you training tips.

It also has a stress meter, which alerts you when you are too stressed, as well as a monitoring of the menstrual cycle.

Its battery lasts 15 days with typical use, and 10 days with intensive use.

You have more information in our analysis and opinion of the Huawei Band 6 bracelet.

Samsung Galaxy Fit2

Samsung surprised everyone with this cheap activity bracelet designed to compete with Chinese brands.

Has a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, full color, It looks good even in broad daylight.

The sensors are the basic ones: accelerometer and optical heart rate sensor. With Bluetooth 5.1 and 32 GB of space to save different content.

Recognize 5 different sports and keeps track of time, heart rate, calories burned, and other data. It is submersible to 50 meters for 10 minutes (5 ATM).

Too record sleep patterns and offers tips to improve it. What’s more measure stress levels

It has 70 different spheres, and by pairing it with the mobile it can be used to receive notifications, control music or generate quick responses to messages.

The battery lasts 21 days for normal use, and 15 days for intensive use.

Honor Band 6

Honor Band 6 It is a bracelet with an excellent quality / price ratio for those users who want to acquire healthy habits and a more active life.

Has a 1.47-inch color AMOLED screen with 282 dpi.

It has a 3-axis acceleration sensor, optical heart rate sensor and optical SpO2 sensor.

With Bluetooth 5.0, e Immersion at 50 meters for 10 minutes (5 ATM).

Its battery ensures an autonomy of about 15 days, and it also has a fast charge, recharging to 50% in just 13 minutes.

In our analysis of the Honor Band 6 bracelet, we highlight its screen, the comfort when it comes to wearing it, and its autonomy.

realme band

The Realme Band is one of the cheapest activity wristbands on the market.

Despite this, it is capable of count steps, calculate calories, and accurately measure sleep quality and heart rate.

Register the activity in nine sports disciplines: walking, cycling, running, hiking, mountaineering, yoga, fitness, spinning and cricket

Among the notifications that can reach the bracelet we have SMS and calls, but also apps like WhatsApp.

Also has 10 days of battery life, which is something that users of this type of device appreciate, which record data 24 hours a day.

A curious fact is that the realme band does not need a charger. You just have to remove the strap and insert the bracelet directly into a USB port.

Oppo Band Sport

The Oppo Band Sport is a sports bracelet designed for active people who want to monitor their daily activity.

Has a 1.1-inch full color curved AMOLED screen, scratch resistant, with 40 preloaded backgrounds available.

It is able to record 12 different sports disciplines: Fat Burning Running, Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, Yoga.

It also records the distance covered in each exercise, the calories you burn, and the steps you take. With his heart rate meter Y blood oxygen measurement, you will be able to control in real time your physical form, and how effective the sports activity you carry out is.

It’s a bracelet water resistant and submersible up to 50 meters, so you can use it in all kinds of water activities, or in the shower.

During the night it keeps a record of your movements and the duration of rest, and it warns you if it detects apneas.

If you connect it to a mobile app you will get the statistics of the measurements, and you can do things like receive full notifications (not just the first words) on the bracelet itself.

And don’t worry about the battery: last up to 12 days without recharging.

If you want to know more, we recommend the complete Oppo Band Sport review.

These are the candidates for Best activity device of 2021. Choose yours!