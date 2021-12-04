Today we look at a version of this phone that is especially well priced. Because we are talking about a version that has no less than 256GB of storage, something very unusual in a mid-range mobile. And it is that this phone arrived last year in Spain for a price of 349 euros, and now we can buy it for only 209 euros, with a discount of no less than 140 euros.

In this article Movilzona includes affiliate links for which a commission is received that does not affect the user at all. These purchase recommendations are independent, without an agreement with the brands.

Little by little, the TCL firm has gained a niche in the Spanish market, and although this is not as big as that of its competitors, word of mouth has made them trust this brand for the high quality of its components and its excellent price-performance ratio.

Certainly a notable discount when we talk about a phone with such a reasonable starting price. This version not only has great storage, but it also has 6GB of RAM. This is the especially attractive blue color version.

A high quality mobile

This terminal stands out for its screen NEXTVISION who enjoys the best quality of TCL panels on their televisions, and transfers it to their mobiles. This has a 6.47 inch size with Full HD + resolution and is also curved on the sides. The best thing is that it has technology AMOLED and it supports HDR, so it has vivid colors and pure blacks. The processor is a classic in the mid-range, since it is the Snapdragon 665, which together with the great RAM that it has makes it a very solvent mobile.

It comes with a quad camera, with a 48 megapixel main sensor. And it is accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth. In front of the camera there is a 16 megapixel sensor, so it is of a good quality too. The battery is 4500mAh and it is compatible with Quick Charge 3. It also integrates a fingerprint reader under the screen. A mobile that has already been updated to Android 11, and that the normal thing is that it receives Android 12 in the coming months. In short, a high level mobile for a really attractive price.