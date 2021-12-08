The latter means that the phone learns how things look, which greatly influences the photographs taken at night . Also, the phone activates this mode automatically. It is usual that night captures are not assimilated at all to reality. Light is a fundamental element for taking photos, and mobile phones, although they have a high-quality camera, are not capable of processing that information well at night. With GCam and its AI the images taken with low luminosity they will look completely realistic.

The mobile devices of the American company have a camera that is updated periodically, such as Gcam. One of the tools that introduced one of these updates was the Night Sight mode . This is a Artificial intelligence which is in charge of tasks such as: detecting movements when carrying out a Photography and optimize blur to provide a sharp image or rebalance colors through learning.

One of these applications developed by the company is GCam , which can be found pre-installed at the factory in the Pixel, the google mobile phones . Despite the fact that these devices do not have a high-quality camera, this software allows you to obtain photos at the height of any high-end mobile even at night .

This functionality is much more effective if it is done using a support such as a tripod and we avoid motion blur. Below you can see the huge difference between a photograph taken with a Redmi Note 5 and a Google Pixel so that you understand the potential of its camera.

More compatible than you think

The downside of this software is that it is only available on smartphones developed by the great G. Although that does not mean that you cannot download it on your device. Yes indeed, you must resort to an APK and it only works on some terminals.

Q: How ridiculous is the Pixel’s new Night Sight feature? A: This. This ridiculous. If anything, it’s even more cracked than Google cracked it up to be. Both photos unedited. pic.twitter.com/QhNBCkTWQz – Andy Ihnatko (@Ihnatko) November 19, 2018

However, you will need to configure the camera settings so that it adapts to the characteristics of our mobile. The procedure is not that complicated either, but we can run into problems if we don’t understand how XML files work. Even so, having at your disposal the enormous amount of functions that it hides google camera It is a delight for any self-respecting photography lover. If, on the other hand, you already have a Google device, you should try to take pictures regularly at night so that the AI ​​gets used to the light.

Set up the camera

To be able to use the Google camera you will have to download the APK, as we have said in the previous section. But, even if it is installed, it does not mean that our device will run the application in perfect condition. This is because each device’s camera sensor has unique hardware. So you will have to configure it based on some concrete settings.

Don’t worry, the procedure is largely automatic. For this you have to resort to a XML file that you can download from the GCam creator page. In it you will find different files based on each model of the different compatible phones.

Before downloading the file You must follow some steps so that your terminal identifies the XML file:

Enter the GCam application. Click on the arrow in the upper area. Open the Settings menu and click on More information. Activate Enable Mod and go back to Settings. Select Mods Configs Creator and click Save. Enter the name you want and save the settings.

Now download the XML file in the Configs folder that will have been created inside the GCam folder of your phone’s files. Enter the application and double-click on either side of the shutter for the app to allow you choose the XML that we want. Ready, your device already has the advanced options of GCam.