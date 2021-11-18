Take advantage of these super offers to improve your Wi-Fi

It is very important to have a good wireless connection, although this is not always possible. We have more and more devices connected to the Internet without cable, such as laptops, mobile phones, televisions … This means that we must improve coverage as much as possible. In this article we see some interesting offers on Amazon in devices to improve Wi-Fi, such as repeaters, Mesh systems or PLC. We will also see some routers at a reduced price. As always, we divide them into sections to facilitate reading.

Equipment to improve Wi-Fi on offer

Can we improve the Wi-Fi coverage at home? The truth is that we have devices for it. It is very common for there to be dead zones, which are basically the places in a home where the router coverage does not reach well or nothing reaches directly and we cannot connect. Improving speed and quality is possible with certain devices.

Netgear EX6120

  • Dual Band Wi-Fi Amplifier
  • Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • Covers an area of ​​80 square meters
  • Connect up to 15 devices at the same time
  • Sale price: 39.99 euros.

AVM FRITZ! 600

FRITZ AVM 600
  • 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi repeater
  • Speed ​​up to 600 Mbps
  • WPS
  • Easy installation
  • Sale price: 37.36 euros.

Tenda MW6

Nova mw6

  • Wi-Fi Mesh system with three satellites
  • Covers an area of ​​up to 500 square meters
  • Compatible with Alexa
  • Dual band
  • Control by application
  • Sale price: 118.99 euros.
D-Link COVR-1103

WiFi Mesh COVR-1103

  • Kit of three Wi-Fi Mesh devices
  • Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps
  • WPA-3 encryption
  • Compatible with Alexa and Google Home
  • Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Sale price: 94.99 euros.

TP-Link TL-PA4010KIT

  • Kit of two PLC devices
  • AV 600 Mbps
  • Ethernet ports
  • Plug and play
  • Sale price: 33.82 euros.

Tenda PH6

Tenda PH6

  • Kit of two PLC devices
  • AV 1000 Mbps
  • Plug and play
  • Power saving mode
  • Sale price: 31.98 euros.

Routers on sale at Amazon

Another option we have to improve wireless coverage is to have a more powerful router. Sometimes the one offered by the operator is very simple and does not have what is necessary to cover a home. We are going to see some offers that we can find in Amazon and thus achieve that the signal reaches better. You can see a tutorial where we explain the steps to change the router’s DNS and thus improve the speed.

ASUS RT-AX58U

  • Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router
  • Four external antennas
  • 3000 Mbps speed
  • Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • AiProtection
  • Sale price: 106.99 euros.

HUAWEI WI-FI WS5200

Huawei WiFi WS5200

  • Dual Band Wi-Fi Router
  • Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps
  • Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Four external antennas
  • Sale price: 24.99 euros.

ASUS RT-AX92U

  • Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router
  • Speed ​​up to 6100 Mbps
  • Four convertible antennas
  • QoS
  • Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Sale price: 170.71 euros.

ASUS RT-AX82U

Front of the neutral router ASUS RT-AX82U

  • Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router
  • Speed ​​up to 5400 Mbps
  • Four external antennas
  • Gaming port
  • Sale price: 139 euros.

HONOR Router 3

  • Wi-Fi 6 router
  • Dual band
  • Speed ​​up to 3000 Mbps
  • Four external antennas
  • WPA-3 encryption
  • Sale price: 45.90 euros.

From RedesZone we take care of looking for the best deals on Amazon on network devices and we take a small commission in return. We do not have any agreement with these brands.