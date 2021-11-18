Take advantage of these super offers to improve your Wi-Fi

Can we improve the Wi-Fi coverage at home? The truth is that we have devices for it. It is very common for there to be dead zones, which are basically the places in a home where the router coverage does not reach well or nothing reaches directly and we cannot connect. Improving speed and quality is possible with certain devices.

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi repeater

Speed ​​up to 600 Mbps

WPS

Easy installation

Sale price: 37.36 euros.

Tenda MW6

Wi-Fi Mesh system with three satellites

Covers an area of ​​up to 500 square meters

Compatible with Alexa

Dual band

Control by application

Sale price: 118.99 euros.

D-Link COVR-1103

Kit of three Wi-Fi Mesh devices

Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps

WPA-3 encryption

Compatible with Alexa and Google Home

Gigabit Ethernet ports

Sale price: 94.99 euros.

TP-Link TL-PA4010KIT

Kit of two PLC devices

AV 600 Mbps

Ethernet ports

Plug and play

Sale price: 33.82 euros.

Tenda PH6

Kit of two PLC devices

AV 1000 Mbps

Plug and play

Power saving mode

Sale price: 31.98 euros.

Routers on sale at Amazon

Another option we have to improve wireless coverage is to have a more powerful router. Sometimes the one offered by the operator is very simple and does not have what is necessary to cover a home. We are going to see some offers that we can find in Amazon and thus achieve that the signal reaches better. You can see a tutorial where we explain the steps to change the router’s DNS and thus improve the speed.

ASUS RT-AX58U

Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router

Four external antennas

3000 Mbps speed

Gigabit Ethernet ports

AiProtection

Sale price: 106.99 euros.

HUAWEI WI-FI WS5200

Dual Band Wi-Fi Router

Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps

Gigabit Ethernet ports

Four external antennas

Sale price: 24.99 euros.

ASUS RT-AX92U

Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router

Speed ​​up to 6100 Mbps

Four convertible antennas

QoS

Gigabit Ethernet ports

Sale price: 170.71 euros.

ASUS RT-AX82U

Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router

Speed ​​up to 5400 Mbps

Four external antennas

Gaming port

Sale price: 139 euros.

HONOR Router 3

Wi-Fi 6 router

Dual band

Speed ​​up to 3000 Mbps

Four external antennas

WPA-3 encryption

Sale price: 45.90 euros.

From RedesZone we take care of looking for the best deals on Amazon on network devices and we take a small commission in return. We do not have any agreement with these brands.