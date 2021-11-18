Take advantage of these super offers to improve your Wi-Fi

It is very important to have a good wireless connection, although this is not always possible. We have more and more devices connected to the Internet without cable, such as laptops, mobile phones, televisions … This means that we must improve coverage as much as possible. In this article we see some interesting offers on Amazon in devices to improve Wi-Fi, such as repeaters, Mesh systems or PLC. We will also see some routers at a reduced price. As always, we divide them into sections to facilitate reading.
Equipment to improve Wi-Fi on offer
Can we improve the Wi-Fi coverage at home? The truth is that we have devices for it. It is very common for there to be dead zones, which are basically the places in a home where the router coverage does not reach well or nothing reaches directly and we cannot connect. Improving speed and quality is possible with certain devices.
Netgear EX6120
- Dual Band Wi-Fi Amplifier
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Covers an area of 80 square meters
- Connect up to 15 devices at the same time
- Sale price: 39.99 euros.
AVM FRITZ! 600
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi repeater
- Speed up to 600 Mbps
- WPS
- Easy installation
- Sale price: 37.36 euros.
Tenda MW6
- Wi-Fi Mesh system with three satellites
- Covers an area of up to 500 square meters
- Compatible with Alexa
- Dual band
- Control by application
- Sale price: 118.99 euros.
D-Link COVR-1103
- Kit of three Wi-Fi Mesh devices
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- WPA-3 encryption
- Compatible with Alexa and Google Home
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Sale price: 94.99 euros.
TP-Link TL-PA4010KIT
- Kit of two PLC devices
- AV 600 Mbps
- Ethernet ports
- Plug and play
- Sale price: 33.82 euros.
Tenda PH6
- Kit of two PLC devices
- AV 1000 Mbps
- Plug and play
- Power saving mode
- Sale price: 31.98 euros.
Routers on sale at Amazon
Another option we have to improve wireless coverage is to have a more powerful router. Sometimes the one offered by the operator is very simple and does not have what is necessary to cover a home. We are going to see some offers that we can find in Amazon and thus achieve that the signal reaches better. You can see a tutorial where we explain the steps to change the router’s DNS and thus improve the speed.
ASUS RT-AX58U
- Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Four external antennas
- 3000 Mbps speed
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- AiProtection
- Sale price: 106.99 euros.
HUAWEI WI-FI WS5200
- Dual Band Wi-Fi Router
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Four external antennas
- Sale price: 24.99 euros.
ASUS RT-AX92U
- Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router
- Speed up to 6100 Mbps
- Four convertible antennas
- QoS
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Sale price: 170.71 euros.
ASUS RT-AX82U
- Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Speed up to 5400 Mbps
- Four external antennas
- Gaming port
- Sale price: 139 euros.
HONOR Router 3
- Wi-Fi 6 router
- Dual band
- Speed up to 3000 Mbps
- Four external antennas
- WPA-3 encryption
- Sale price: 45.90 euros.
From RedesZone we take care of looking for the best deals on Amazon on network devices and we take a small commission in return. We do not have any agreement with these brands.