Awarded silver as the second best high-end smartphone at the Xataka Awards, the Xiaomi 11T is one of those mobiles that is worth more than it costs: triple camera with 108MP main sensor, powerful selfie camera, AMOLED screen with refresh rate 120Hz dynamic, featherweight, Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor and loaded at 35 minutes with its included 67W charger.

Well, get ready because this offer would leave anyone stunned: the model equipped with 8 + 128 stays at 384 euros; the 8 + 256 version stays at 434 euros. Their official prices are 499 and 599 euros respectively, so you save 115 and 165 euros respectively.

Xiaomi 11T, offered at its minimum

A real bargain to find the Xiaomi 11T so soon for such a cheap price. The offer belongs to the fashion website, GoBoo, and is available thanks to two coupons offered by the platform. The model equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage remains at a minimum 384 euros.

The shipment is made from Spain and the guarantee is identical to the Spanish one: 2 years of service after purchase. By the way, if you want to know exactly how the Xiaomi 11T and the Pro version differ, with this article you will leave your doubts.

XIAOMI K11R 11T 8 + 128 Moonlight White





And if you are looking for the model equipped with 8GB of RAM and 246GB of storage, the juiciest offer is also found in GoBoo: 434 euros instead of the usual 499 euros.





As we see in the screenshot, two discounts are applied, 60 euros for the purchase of a smartphone or product that exceeds 449 euros and another 5 euros for purchases over 75 euros. A real bargain that you can buy right now and get it in less than 48 hours.