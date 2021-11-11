Again the Xiaomi 12 is once again the protagonist of the latest news that comes to us from China. This time they have to do with his presentation, which apparently would take place throughout the next month of December, almost certainly.

This has been announced Digital Chat Station through his social networks, a recognized informant specialized in Xiaomi, who assures that the Xiaomi 12 will be available next month, also debuting as the first smartphone to incorporate the latest from Qualcomm.

Possible features and price of the Xiaomi 12

In addition to forecasting the filing date, Digital Chat Station has mentioned that The main novelties of the Xiaomi 12 will focus on the screen and the camera of this, being the two strengths of this new flagship.

Xiaomi 12 will be available next month, and MIX4 has recently joined the Dream Team, so many people are struggling with how to choose. The former is mainly based on Qualcomm’s new platform, the screen and the main camera are dominant. – Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) November 11, 2021

For its part, it is rumored that the Xiaomi 12 will feature a LTPO display capable of offering a really good visual experience and an adaptive refresh rate capable of varying between 1Hz and 120Hz. What’s more, the main camera of this would become 50MP, manufactured this time by SONY.

In short, the arrival of the Xiaomi 12 seems to be just around the corner, a new member for the extensive Xiaomi catalog that would also arrive accompanied by a Xiaomi 12 Pro and probably a Xiaomi 12 Ultra.