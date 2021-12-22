Regarding the dock, the only novelty is that it integrated a LAN port to stabilize online games without having to buy a separate cable, which was the case in previous versions of Switch. It should be mentioned that if you already have another previous console, it is possible to load it in the dock of the OLED model, since they have practically the same size.

In addition, the process to transfer the data, if you have a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, is very simple, since this service allows you to save the data in the cloud and when configuring each game, it is possible to retrieve the information without much effort from the menu of each game.

Should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED this Christmas?

Without a doubt, this version of Nintendo Switch is the most outstanding so far in the range of products of the Japanese company, but for that reason I would not blindly recommend its purchase. Rather, it would set a number of conditions to determine whether to purchase this device.

If you already have a version prior to this model, it works correctly, but you consider that OLED can replace it, the reality is that it does not, because there is not a great leap in quality in the device for which you should choose it.