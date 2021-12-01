We are immersed in the season of gifts. Whether it is towards our family, friends or loved ones, every year we seek to return all that affection that they show us daily in the form of a Christmas gift and that, the large platforms like Amazon, know it. In fact, on certain occasions, we may share our Prime account with that person we want to surprise by being able to easily see our purchases made something that, to tell the truth, is not in good taste.

For this reason, Amazon offers us a mode called “Don’t spoil the surprise”, a tool that will help us prevent leaks of that little detail that we have bought with so much love to give to that person we want to surprise. In this post We tell you how you can activate it and configure it in a simple way.

How to set up Don’t spoil the surprise mode on your Amazon account

Something you should know is that, by default, Do not spoil the surprise mode is activated in any of the wish lists that you have previously configured and completed, something that causes that the gifts you have bought are kept secret for several weeks including the tab of your recent orders.





Another important detail is that so that this order is not directly reflected in the tab of my orders, You must make the purchase by directly accessing the configured list of products, so it will be completely hidden from any user.

Thanks to that, the product will remain marked as “Not purchased” on your list And, in the event that you try to buy a product that you have previously been given as a gift, Amazon will notify you so that you do not make the purchase again as a security.

If you want to manually set or disable the Don’t spoil the surprise mode, You only have to perform the following steps:





Access the “My lists” section in your Amazon Shopping application or from the web once you have accessed your profile and select the list that you have previously filled out

Once inside, select the three-point menu and click on “Manage list”

Scroll down and activate or deactivate the option “Don’t spoil the surprise”

If the option Keep purchased items on your list is checked, uncheck it.

At the top of the screen, click on “Save changes”

And voila, once you make the purchase of items included in the selected list, these will be hidden from any user for several weeks and thus be able to surprise the person with whom you share your Amazon Prime account much more effectively.