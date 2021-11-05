Leopard print is one of the prints more daring as well as brave. The feline print is a statement of intent so as not to go unnoticed, but how to wear a leopard dress? With salons, sneakers, with party accessories … the key is to know how to combine it and there are more possibilities than you think.

A dress of this print, which is present every season and we can say that it is already an icon, it has so many possibilities that it has become almost an essential in our wardrobe. A piece to wear with looks day and night. We give you the style keys to always hit the mark.

How to wear a leopard dress with salons





Salons are the best allies of how to wear a leopard dress in its most sophisticated and elegant version. A model midi like the one in the picture, combined with stilettos or sandals in black or gold, a handbag and even a belt, if the cut of the design allows it, they become the perfect companions to wear a leopard dress for 24 hours, since we are facing a fantastic combination to go to the office or a dinner.

How to wear a leopard dress with a biker





The best way to wear a leopard dress with a biker is to bet on a black model. A leather jacket and boots or ankle boots in this tone are the best clothes and accessories to show off a look with a biker touch.





A outfit that sweeps the street-style because they are two garments must have of our wardrobe and for its versatility on halftime days.

How to wear a leopard dress with a black blazer





The blazer black is the most successful garment to achieve a successful look in a leopard dress. East print, with its brown and black tones, combines perfectly with a black blazer, since it gives it seriousness and an extra style to show off a outfit working girl impeccable.

How to wear a leopard dress with sneakers

Sneakers have become fashionable footwear and if they are white better, because they combine with everything. Models midi, short or maxi, no matter how long, wear this print with sneakers results in the most informal and casual wearing a leopard dress.

How to wear a leopard dress as an evening look





The vleopard dress is also a garment to wear at a party, on a red carpet or at an event tinged with glamor. Sequins, sparkling sparkles, rhinestones … they are in charge of carving or decorating leopard print evening dresses in their finest version. Long models to combine with sandals, clutchs party and jewelry, and look like a look special party … it is the best way to wear a leopard dress in a refined way on a unique occasion.





Photos | Imaxtree, Gtres, @laura_eguizabal, @stylegator