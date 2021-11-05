There has always been the question of who is faster between Superman and Flash, but now they could have come up with an answer.

In the comic Superman: Son of Kal-El # 4 From the writer Tom taylor and the artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, they insinuate that Jon kent it’s faster than Flash / Wally West. Since in this story, the Iron Man original has left Earth for Warworld to curb the oppression of Mongul. This has been taken advantage of by the president of Bendix, which is a new version of Lex luthor, as he uses metahumans against his will. In fact, it causes a metahuman to destroy Kent Farm.

Luckily the new Superman can get her family and future boyfriend, Jay Nakamura, out of the house in time before it explodes. Jon kent knows that the metahuman didn’t want to cause the explosion, but the League of Justice no. Therefore, you have to get to her before she does. Flash and a fight starts.

Although it is not an official race, it is shown that Superman it’s faster than Flash, although it is clear that the sprinter does not take advantage of the full power of the “Speed ​​force”. But even so, the second arrives in an emergency.

Batman was right.

In previous numbers, the Dark Knight already predicted that the combination of human and Kryptonian DNA could convert Jon kent in a Superman stronger, more powerful and faster than his father. However, without a connection to the speed force like the Flash has, it is likely that the great hero will not be able to travel through time or traverse alternate dimensions as he does. Wally west, no matter how fast it is.

Over time we will check if the new Superman can surpass all the heroes that have been shown in the stories of Dc comics All these years.