Sunshine Manor Review: Playing With Your Expectations

Developed by Fossil Games and published by Hound Picked Games, this prequel to Camp Sunshine promises us another terrifying pixelated adventure.

In this game full of surprises we take on the role of Ada, a girl whose psychic powers could be her only salvation from this haunted prison that gives the title its name.

Sunshine Manor it is available for PC.

A TURBIOUS PAST

Clement Aitken (strange name if there are any) was in the 70s a well-known host of a children’s program. Regrettably, Sunshine Hour it was declining in success and rating to the point that its cancellation was imminent. In an act of desperation and ignorance, Aitken makes a pact with a fortune teller that allows his show to be immediately successful, giving him fame and fortune.

It was all laughter and fun until one day, Aitken freaks out and kills his family and everyone in his mansion. The latter is known as Sunshine Manor and together over the years, reputed to be a very haunted property. Our story starts several years later in Halloween of the 80, when Ada and her friends decide to go out in disguises to ask for sweets from house to house. Passing through the Sunshine Manor, they decide to enter and after a strange figure kidnaps her friends, Ada is left alone and thus her misadventure begins.

HAUNTED HOUSE … AND SOMETHING ELSE

We will spend most of the duration of the game in the aforementioned mansion. As soon as we start, the friendly ghost of Billy (Aitken’s son) will speak to us, giving us the mission to look for other ghosts and help them pass to the other side. Luckily the errands that these characters entrust us are clear and not very difficult to carry out, and the mansion, although large, is not difficult to navigate to require a map. This haunted house is also full of dangers. Wraiths and other beings will try to harm and haunt us, but luckily we have our psychic powers to keep them at bay. In order to free each ghost we will have to enter some infernal planes that serve as a dungeons. These places are much more sinister and dangerous than the mansion, but they add a very nice variety to the rhythm of the game.

We can investigate and interact with almost everything we see in the mansion, and at the very least, Ada will have something to say. Not everything we try to investigate is going to give us satisfying dialogue, sometimes the game sins from just describing what we interact with, but there are some drops of well-played humor as well. Also sometimes a cute puppy will accompany us (which we can caress of course).

SURPRISES EVERYWHERE

Where he does things best Sunshine Manor it is definitely in always doing what we least expect. I’m a pretty scared person and I’m not usually scared by games, I love the genre anyway. This game did not scare me, but I understand how some of its resources can work in less accustomed people. The sound design is incredible, anything that makes noise inside the mansion we will be able to hear from afar and anticipate what may await us.

The game is pretty creepy (for lack of finding a word), it also has a lot of blood and gore. Some scenarios are really surprising and disturbing. But in most of its journey, the jovial and humorous tone, which tends to predominate almost all the time, distracts from a more traditional or exasperating sense of terror in 2D games like Corpse party or Close your eyes.

From the graphics section I can’t say that I’m such a fan, the game looks very good and the pixel art is correct, but in my opinion it is no more than that. Where this title shines is never doing what one expects it to do. I can’t say much without spoiling the middle of the game and the end, but every surprise that happens is a fantastic play. The game clearly knows in advance what to expect and does something totally different at each step, to the point that it is a pleasure to be surprised. There is no expectation of ours that it is fulfilled, and it ends up being a good thing, since the alternative to what we hope is simply great always.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 10 – Processor: 2.0 GHz Intel or AMD Processor – Memory: 2 GB RAM – Graphics: 512 MB NVidia or ATI graphics card – DirectX: Version 9.0c – Storage: 500 MB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 10 – Processor: 2.4GHz Intel or AMD Processor – Memory: 4 GB of RAM – Graphics: 2 GB NVidia or ATI graphics card – DirectX: Version 9.0c – Storage: 500 MB available space

Share it with your friends