Henry Cavill wants to act in an RDR2 movie

Henry Cavill is an actor who has gained some notoriety by declaring himself a fan of various video game franchises. This we have seen mainly with the series of The witcher for Netflix. Along with this, the head of Geralt of Rivia has indicated that would love to star in a similar adaptation focused on Red Dead Redemption 2.

During an interview for the recent premiere of the second season of The witcher, Cavill was questioned about the possibility of acting in another video game adaptation. Although at the moment there is nothing confirmed, The actor revealed that he would love to work on a movie of the game that Rockstar gave us in 2018. This was what he commented:

“Well that’s tricky, because you’re linking an IP and a company, which is a tricky thing to do, so I certainly don’t want to corner myself with that, but there are a lot of games out there … In fact, I started playing Red Dead Redemption 2, I know I was a little late to that party, but I started playing it and I’m really enjoying it. So I think it would be fun to turn something like that into a movie. “

Red Dead Redemption 2 hit the market in 2018, and was awarded various awards. Although the popularity of this title does not compare with what has been seen with GTA V, Rockstar’s work is loved by a large public, who will surely be happy if Henry Cavill’s wishes come true.

Via: Games Reactor