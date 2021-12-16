Stronger, higher, further

Eric Tourtel

CEO Teads Latin America

In a few days, once again, we will give a new impulse to that imaginary clock that December always puts in the foreground, surely already with an eye on the wishes and projects that we will seek to achieve in 2022.

Those new or renewed purposes are already beginning to take shape in our minds. Now, what better impulse to start outlining the next steps than to share and celebrate before, all that we have achieved together as a team and with the support of our clients, publishers and partners during this 2021.

In a context that continues to test excellence at all levels, we are proud to share that we will close this year with an increase in revenues of + 30% versus the previous year, as well as with the incorporation of 98 new advertisers in the region and we have concluded strategic agreements with 16 of them, including Samsung and Sanofi.

Likewise, we believe in the strength of ties that share values ​​and objectives, which is why we have key alliances in the region with 22 strategic publishers. Professional media that, above all else, privilege truthful and quality information in order to offer society responsible content from valid sources. This joint effort continues to strengthen our leadership position as we are already working with 80% of the Top 200 publishers from Latin America and which contributes to the global monthly reach of Teads currently amounting to 1,900 million unique users.

And if it is a joint effort and key agreements, knowing that both advertisers and agencies have been looking for a better way to measure the Economy of Attention, it is vital to highlight among those recently announced, the comprehensive study carried out together with dentsu International on the Economy of Attention that allowed Teads to evaluate the power of creatives and the optimization of the format in relation to Attention, reflecting that this is three times more effective than visibility when it comes to predicting results

Also, convinced that the future without cookies is today, we launched the “mode cookieless”At TAM, making it the first platform cookieless of the open web, where Teads advertisers can already interact responsibly with consumers using cookie-free environments.

We also develop and launch, first exclusively for Omnicom Media Group (OMG), and then for all agencies, the Translator cookieless of Teads, a tool that thanks to its targeting of sustainable audiences, its advanced contextual segmentation and the use of proprietary technology allows to “translate” audience segments based on cookies to segments based on signals cookieless. These and other new solutions have already generated more than 1 billion impressions in 50 campaigns cookieless for major customers around the world.

Along the same lines and taking into account the importance of training and practice in the face of an era without cookies, more than 150 have been organized during the year. cookieless bootcamps for advertisers and the main agencies in the region, and we have carried out more than 40 cookieless campaigns that allowed us to verify in a concrete and reliable way, the effectiveness of Teads solutions in campaigns without the use of cookies, among which were Diageo, Heineken, and Mastercard stand out among others.

It is comforting to confirm that clients, partners and agencies believe in us and trust us with their campaigns and in this sense, this year Teads Latin America has had the additional satisfaction of having received nine nominations for the Festival of Media Latin America (FOMLA) Awards, a major international event. reputation, which recognizes excellence in media and marketing throughout Latin America and to obtain a Gold Smartie, an award granted by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) that distinguishes the most innovative and creative mobile marketing strategies in the world, for the campaign created for Heineken in Mexico. It managed to position the brand in the top of mind of consumers at a time of the year -Easter- saturated with ads, while testing the effectiveness of contextual targeting to achieve reach. The campaign created by Teads Latin America together with dentsu, achieved +4 MM of total impressions, distinguishing itself from its competitors through contextual targeting.

Committed to promoting responsible and purposeful advertising practices, Teads Latin America will implement in 2022, Teads Care in the region, an initiative through which advertisers can financially support a cause of their choice. Once selected, Teads will match this contribution by investing in media. Initially implemented with a focus on the environment and mental health, Teads Care will broaden the spectrum and support a series of causes aligned with advertisers’ Corporate Social Responsibility campaigns.

The firm commitment of Teads with Latin America, the advances, the growth and the development of new proposals have a common denominator that cuts across one and each of the projects for which we are recognized, distinguished and respected in the industry and that is the soul and heart of the company: our team.

That is why in 2021 we have increased the number of professionals by 75% compared to the previous year and we plan to grow the total number of hires by 31% in 2022. This is not only faithful proof of the strengthening of the group in the region, but also of the own professional growth of those who are part of Teads and who accompany new challenges with greater responsibilities.

With pride and satisfaction I appreciate the commitment, professionalism, effort and conviction with which they undertake the work every day, always in pursuit of giving the best service, offering the best alternative, working side by side with brands, agencies Y publishers that accompany us either since our beginnings, 6 years ago, or for days. They are all part of each step we have taken on this path that we will continue to travel together.

The effort has undoubtedly been worth it and I want to thank you once again on behalf of Teads Latin America. I invite you to celebrate all the achievements and the challenges that lie ahead.

Together we are stronger. There is a team!

Happy Holidays.