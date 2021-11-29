Cafe El Jarocho he has won over a new consumer, who is in favor of his creative recycling and even compares him with Starbucks.

Different brands of coffee shops can be found around the world, but according to Statista In their study named “Which chain of coffee shops do you prefer to go to?”, Mexican consumers prefer Starbucks 45 percent, Punta del Cielo 9.1 percent, Cielito Lindo 7.8 percent, The Jarocho 4.1 percent, El Péndulo 1.3 percent, 19.6 percent to other coffee shops and the remaining 13 percent do not like going to coffee shops.

The consumer chooses to choose different brands of coffee shops, be it some of these large national or international franchises or even some small businesses; However, to influence their preference, brands must choose to perform different marketing strategies that allow them to position themselves in a better way in the mind of the consumer, making them prefer to choose their products over the competition (in addition to the importance of offering quality products).

One of the coffee shops that has achieved its effective positioning in the mind of the consumer is the business of Cafe el Jarocho, well located among the palates that travel the streets of Coyoacán and managing to place different venues located in strategic points in Mexico, thanks to its strategies that make it different from the rest of the brands.

A user on Twitter has made his opinion about the recycled container from Café El Jarocho, who gave him a cup holder with a container of whole milk LALAThis action applauds the brand and even mentions that this level of recycling “will never be surpassed by a monster like Starbucks“.

This action and concern of the brand to reuse the packaging with which it makes its supplies, has raised the image of Café El Jarocho and its commitment to recycling, winning in the same way the consumer who has not been afraid to compare the Mexican brand with the cafeteria with the highest brand value in the world, Starbucks.

The brands that care about being in favor of recycling and that they carry out strategies to reduce the impact on the environment are usually well received by customers.

Consumers are prioritizing purchases over brands that are committed to generating a positive social and environmental impact (especially the most recent generations). According to the GlobalWebindex study, 6 out of 10 millennials are willing to pay a higher price for green and sustainable products, subsequently there are 58 percent of generation Z and 55 percent of generation X.

This is why more and more brands are showing their interest to be part of this “sustainable world” and in favor of recycling, since in the same way this type of actions would make companies raise their brand value in the mind of the consumer. An example of this we have with Coca-Cola, who a couple of months ago has again emphasized its interest in favor of recycling by investing 11 billion pesos in this type of task, in order to achieve the “sustainable development” of the country. .

Small creative solutions can be carried out to reduce the impact on the environment little by little, actions that are well received by consumers around the world.

