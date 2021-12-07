Humanity is constantly evolving because change and adaptation are part of nature. Today life is quite different from how it was decades ago and technology is one of those responsible. But although it has worked to facilitate some tasks, it also has a counterproductive part. Among the negative aspects is that it has led to higher levels of stress in the world population.

Transformation in people’s daily lives

In this sense, a lifestyle marked by haste and immediacy now persists. Everything seems to move faster and although it allows immediate communication it also affects people’s performance.

Worry, stress, anger, and sadness among employees around the world have been on the rise over the past decade. The consequence is that it reached a record level in 2020. This is clear from the survey ‘State of the Global Workplace 2021 Report’ (Report on the state of the workplace in the world) carried out by Gallup in 116 countries.

The report highlights that due to the “global closure of borders, the closure of work centers and the reduction of jobs, the daily stress of workers reached record levels” last year. Specifically, 43 percent of those surveyed in more than 100 countries claimed to have experienced stress for much of the previous day, while this percentage was 38 percent in 2019.

Although global stress reached record levels in 2020, not all regions of the world experienced the same levels. According to Gallup, workers in the United States and Canada recorded the highest levels of daily stress globally (57 percent), while in Western Europe, stress decreased to 39 percent, from 46 percent in 2019.

What will happen in 2021?

While one aspect that should be considered is that this trend could maintain its increase in 2021. The culprit is the Covid-19 pandemic that is still active and has even gained more strength with the appearance of the Omicron Variant. Therefore, it is a serious problem that seems to have no end and that affects the mental health of the world population.

On the other hand, stress levels are also at their highest point within the medical staff. The fear of getting infected affects the performance of many and does not allow them to carry out their work with ease. In addition, it must be considered that Mexico has more than four thousand health professionals deceased by Covid-19. In the end, all these elements generate more nervousness and uneasiness throughout the guild.