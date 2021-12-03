Stress herpes: what are they due to?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Have you suffered from stress herpes outbreaks? We show you what the relationship is and what things you can do to avoid them.

The herpes simplex virus is the cause of one of the most common infections in humans. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 67% of the population suffers from herpes simplex type 1 and 13% from herpes simplex type 2. In many cases it is a latent condition, although stress herpes can be reactivated.

Stress is a determining factor for many diseases. We all experience certain amounts of stress in our day-to-day lives, although when we do it in high doses, complications arise. Many patients diagnosed with herpes begin to develop symptoms after stressful episodes. Let’s see what is the relationship between both conditions.

Short-term stress and herpes outbreaks

The influence of hormones during an episode of stress can promote herpes outbreaks.

The first thing you have to know is that stress is the consequence of a series of changes that operate in your body to adapt or respond to demanding situations. It is regulated by hormones, among which cortisol is one of the most important. It is a natural process that helps you overcome obstacles and solve problems.

This is why we all manifest a small dose of short-term stress. Even in small doses, stress has an impact on your body, both physically and psychologically. For example, researchers have known for a couple of decades that stress coerces the immune system to function.

This translates, among many other things, into slower healing, a tendency to infection, a reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines and, of course, reactivation of stress herpes. Keep in mind at this point that herpes is a disease that has no cure, and it manifests itself through outbreaks.

A patient can have a couple of outbreaks per year, also go through several years without showing a single symptom. Then, exacerbations are worse when they are preceded by episodes of short-term stress. They do it because the immune system is weakened and the virus that is always present resurfaces.

Long-term stress and herpes outbreaks

Apart from the fact that you can develop stress herpes in the short term, the truth is that it is more common for the virus to reactivate in the face of long-term stress. That is, do it after you have experienced several days or weeks with a lot of stress.

So say at least some studies and research, which also point out that long-term stressful episodes are a good predictor of a herpes outbreak. The answer to this is very simple: chronic stress has a greater impact on all the processes that regulate homeostasis in your body.

That being said: what process is behind chronic stress herpes? There are many hypotheses, and it is even an open question among specialists. Some researchers point out that stress disrupts biochemical communication between the nervous, endocrine and immune systems.

This translates into a blockage in the processes of sending and exchanging messengers, which leads to alterations in natural homeostasis. In accordance with some studies, this interruption is done through molecules such as cytokines, glucocorticoids and catecholamines. All of them alter the communication process and leave the patient’s immune system susceptible.

What can you do to avoid stress herpes outbreaks?

Both short-term stress and chronic stress weaken your immune system to a lesser or greater extent. As a consequence, this results in the reactivation of the herpes simplex virus. To avoid this, you must reduce episodes of stress in your day to day.

There are many things you can do about it. Most are small changes in your lifestyle, as well as betting on healthy habits. From the hand of Harvard Health and Johns Hopkins Medicine we leave you some general ideas.

Work your breath

Something as simple as taking deep breaths can help you control an episode of stress. Taking long, slow and deep breaths will allow you to relax, and thus prevent emotions from overflowing within you. If you want to try we recommend some breathing exercises.

Plan liberating activities

Your life cannot be mediated only by study, work, family or the responsibilities of adult life. You should leave a space for those activities that allow you to eliminate worries. Biking, hiking, gardening, walking, going to the movies, and jogging are just a few examples.

Identify when you should rest

An essential tip to avoid chronic stress herpes. You must know how to identify when it is time to rest, so that give yourself a space to recharge your batteries and reorder your mind. You can try doing activities in cycles, so that you include breaks in between to avoid the physical and mental fatigue that inevitably evolve into stress.

Practice meditation

Seeking relaxation is very important to prevent stress and diseases derived from it.

When you think about avoiding stress, the first thing that comes to mind is meditation. Indeed, this is one of the best habits to remove stress from your life, one that also benefits you in many ways. We especially suggest trying mindfulness meditation for stress.

Try guided imagery

Another technique to avoid stress herpes is to practice guided imagery. It consists of imagining situations in your mind that evoke a certain degree of relaxation, which allow you to disconnect for a moment from the problems that accuse you in reality.

Don’t neglect your social relationships

You can also try to strengthen your social relationships. The researchers have found a relationship between stress, loneliness and reactivation of the herpes simplex virus; so that you should not neglect the moments when you share with your friends, family or colleagues.

In any case, the most important thing is that you understand that stress can reactivate your herpes outbreaks. Knowing this will encourage you to change your lifestyle to reduce the appearance of symptoms. Everything you do in your life that allows you to reduce your levels of stress or anxiety is welcome.

