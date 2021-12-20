At Vitónica we have defended on numerous occasions that when training the middle zone of the body we should not talk so much about abdominal training but about core training.

The core it is not a muscle or an area of ​​the body that is physically delimited. The core is the set of both active and passive structures of the middle part of the body, including thoracic spine, lumbar and pelvis.

That said, we consider that one of the good things about the muscle groups in this area is that they can be trained with very little material and in your own home. In this article We explain a 30-minute circuit for your core that you can do on the next holiday dates in case you have less time to go to the gym to train.

Training design

As we have said in the introduction to this article, the core is a system that is responsible for counteracting disturbances on our spine. There is a classification of exercises according to the type of disturbance they cause, which divides core exercises into three basic patterns: anti-extension, anti-rotation and anti-lateral flexion exercises.

We will be based on this classification to select up to three exercises that will be the following:

Plank kettlebell drags Side planks with leg abduction Turkish get-up

The training will follow an EMOM design, that is, in each minute of training and for 30 minutes we must meet a goal of repetitions of each exercise and rotating between them.

In the first minute we will have to perform 24 total repetitions of the kettlebell plank drags, in the second minute, 24 of the side planks and in the third minute, only 6 repetitions of the Turkish get-ups. And start over.

On the side plates and on the turkish get-ups we alternate one side and the other in each round in such a way that we only work one side at a time.

Plank kettlebell drags or kettlebell drags in plank position

We have chosen the planks kettlebell drags because combine an anti-spinal extension pattern with an anti-rotation pattern at the moment we drag the kettlebell. It is an excellent exercise for those who wish to leave the traditional plank behind and jump to the next level.

You can use any other medium heavy object to drag. A good option is a small backpack loaded with bottles of water or even bags of rice.

Side planks with leg abduction

The lateral planks are a lateral antiflexion exercise, that is, we must ensure that our pelvis does not collapse towards the floor.

In addition, to give it an extra level of difficulty, we will perform a hip abduction by raising the leg further off the ground. With this we add the implication of the gluteus medius to the equation. We can do it with the knee bent or extended, depending on how difficult it is for us.

Turkish get-up

The Turkish get-up is an exercise that combines all the anti-movement patterns that we have seen. It requires great dynamic stability by integrating all these patterns.

Pay close attention to the video to learn the whole sequence of steps to be carried out. This sequence is not accidental since if you skip it, the exercise does not fulfill its mission 100%. You can use a kettlebell, dumbbell or any other easy-to-handle object that you have at home and that I have a minimum weight to be able to perform the exercise with a minimum of intensity.

