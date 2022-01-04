The arrival of the new year is bringing offers in the best decoration and home stores. Today we echo the offers that Leroy Merlin has launched from today January 4 with discounts of up to 20% on certain products, such as heating, floors, doors, bathrooms, kitchens, decoration, lighting and much more.

Discounts on stoves





To combat the cold, and within the Leroy Merlin Ecopciones range (ideal to save energy, and thus reduce your consumption while helping the planet), we have found offers on items such as this Equation blue flame gas stove. It has a discount of 18.55%, it used to cost 895.00 euros , and now it costs 729 euros (you save 166 euros).









This programmable pellet stove in white is recommended for heating from 50 to 100 m², and it also has great energy efficiency and a 90% efficiency. Before it cost 895 euros , and after the 18.55% discount, it now costs 729 euros (you save 166 euros).

Decoration: wallpapers and mirrors





If you want to renovate your home without getting involved in construction work, wallpaper is a fantastic option. Vinyl Damask Medallion Wallpaper is 25% off. Before it cost 26.99 euros , and now it costs 19.99 euros (you save 7 euros).





Another element that helps to change a room easily and affordably is adding a complement such as this framed mirror. It has a discount of 14.82%, it used to cost 26.99 euros , and now it costs 22.99 euros (you save 4 euros).

Renovate the bathroom





To renovate the bathroom, Leroy Merlin has put on offer this bathroom cabinet with asymmetric washbasin in white. Before it cost 274 euros , and after applying the 9.12% discount, it now costs 249 euros (you save 25 euros).

Bathroom cabinet in white





If you need to renew the shower, this white plate with measures of 140×70 cm. it is ideal to get the most out of every inch of the room. Before it cost 249 euros , and after the 12% discount, it now costs 219 euros. (you save 30 euros).

Saw your windows





To dress your windows, Leroy Merlin proposes these blinds with a classic and minimalist design. Being translucent, it lets light pass slightly creating a very pleasant environment, but prevents it from being seen through it, preserving the privacy of your home. Before it cost 61.99 euros, And after applying the 11.28% discount, it now costs 55 euros (you save 6.99 euros).

Translucent roller blind

More information | Leroy merlin

In Decoesfera | Leroy Merlin gives us the keys to make your living room or bedroom a comfortable place in 2022