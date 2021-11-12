No, it was Star Wars that noticed this weapon from World War II and not the other way around. The MG42 Vanguard is a machine gun with a lot of potential but two main pitfalls: the recharge time and recoil. As the former is one of the hallmarks of these weapons, today we are going to focus on containing a little the mule kick that is the backward movement.

While in others Call of dutyLike the Warzone, carrying a light machine gun is not the most obvious decision for us, in this it is very attractive due to the suppression mechanics. If with a weapon you have the possibility of vomiting bullets, your team will thank you, because you will be responsible for slow down enemies and enemies Even if you don’t even look when you shoot

Our objective, then, will be to minimize this vertical retreat of the devil as much as possible, because otherwise the MG42 it has some excellent attributes — like damage, that great forgotten in machine guns. Ea, lean well on a ledge and get ready to shoot.

The best class for your dear MG42

Bocacha : Scythe compensator

: Scythe compensator Coupling : hand stop for M1941

: hand stop for M1941 Butt : VDD Skeletal

: VDD Skeletal Rear handle : dotted grip

: dotted grip Sight : sunscreen for MK. 3 (Mod. 2)

: sunscreen for MK. 3 (Mod. 2) Ammo type : armored

: armored Competence : Secure grip

: Secure grip Kit: Fully charged

What do you want? Finish him off throwback of the MG42! And with all the reason of the world. So we start with the Scythe compensator, which is ideal to reduce it without taking a dose of disadvantages. As a second course we propose the hand stop, which is ideal to continue controlling the horizontal recoil, yes, but also the vertical! Okay, the shot from the hip gets worse, but who cares?

If you want any proposal of cannons or chargersLook elsewhere, because none of the options is interesting enough (always negative, never positive). For the rear grip we stick with the stitch because it again helps with recoil, on the one hand, and greatly benefits the centering speed of the sight.

Moving on to the butts, stick with the VDD Skeletal if what you want is balance and speed control when walking pointing. It has penalties when it comes to running and shooting and when shooting from the hip, but they are actions that you should do little. In addition, this type of cylinder head reduces the target penalty By using a sight, it provides roll and recoil control.

Let’s not leave the dotted grip, which again affects recoil, centering speed and is also one of our favorites for many weapons. The solar filter that we have chosen is perfect for close or medium-distance engagements, but it also helps to reduce the roll of the weapon in standby.

In terms of ammunition, it seems necessary to opt for one that takes advantage of the destruction of walls: the armored ammunition. To finish, we stop at the Secure grip, which is perfect competition for a machine gun for the benefit in accuracy. Then this Fully charged, which provides you with two additional chargers.