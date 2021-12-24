Steps to wash and sanitize second-hand clothes

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

Second-hand clothing is a fashion style that is gradually gaining more and more consumers. Learn how to wash and sanitize it before re-launching it.

Do you want to know how to wash and disinfect second-hand clothes? Wearing garments second hand it’s a trend in the fashion world that continues to attract the attention of thousands of people. Its low cost and minimal environmental impact are the reasons why many choose this way of dressing.

Now, once acquired, it is convenient to go through a washing process to leave it in optimal conditions for use. If you have questions about how to do it, here are some recommendations.

Second-hand clothes: the importance of the first wash

Buying second-hand clothes went from being a hobby To be an economic activity that moves billions of dollars per year. In fact, it is estimated that by the year 2023 about $ 51 billion in this area of ​​fashion.

Even well-known brands have already implemented different policies on recycling and reselling their used garments. In this context, we are in a position to affirm that more and more people will be part of the circular fashion circuit around the world. In other words, the origin of each of the garments will be increasingly diverse.

We suggest that, when in doubt, it is better to wash and sanitize second-hand clothes (and new ones too). Although many stores do a previous washing process, sometimes it is stored for a long time, or it has been tested by other people.

Regarding this, a study shared in Journal of Al-Nahrain University revealed that microorganisms such as Staphylococcus Y Enterobacteriace they were present in clothing that was for sale in second-hand stores.

And even though This depends largely on the handling that is given to the garments in each store, It is worth considering it a reason to carry out a disinfection process before use. So how do you wash and sanitize second-hand clothes? It’s simple.

Second-hand clothing stars in circular fashion trends.

Step by step to wash and disinfect second-hand clothes

If you just bought used clothing, be sure to wash it before you start wearing it. This allows you to eliminate that particular “stored” smell It is caused by the accumulation of dust or mold. To get started, keep the following in mind:

Before putting it in the washing machine, check pockets because you could find coins, papers and other objects.

In turn, take the opportunity to examine clothing more carefully for stains that may require the application of special products.

that may require the application of special products. Next, read the clothing labels carefully. This way you will know if they can be ironed, washed in hot water, bleached, etc. Otherwise, you can ruin the fabric if you don’t give it the special treatment it needs.

Later, separate clothes by colors and genders, since each one has different ways of washing.

Washing of used clothes in washing machine

Ideally, wash it at a temperature not lower than 60 ° C, but always check the labels of the garments. Instead of using a commercial fabric softener, you can use half a cup of white vinegar. This product thoroughly cleans the tissues and removes any bacteria it may have.

Hand washing of second hand clothes

For more delicate items, such as silk blouses or dresses, it is best to wash by hand. To do this, prepare a bucket of cold water and add two cups of white vinegar. Let it soak for an hour. We insist on vinegar because in many cases it works as a natural disinfectant. In case of suits and other clothes that cannot be washed at home, do not hesitate to take them to the dry cleaner.

Washing clothes with white vinegar has a dual purpose; on the one hand it softens the tissues, and on the other it disinfects them.

Washing and sanitizing second-hand clothes – it’s worth the work

The sale of second-hand clothing is part of the so-called “circular fashion” trend. It consists of reusing garments that have already completed their cycle in the hands of another person. You can find very nice clothes, of excellent quality and at incredible prices. Anyway, apply the following recommendations:

Check the store’s storage conditions.

Avoid measuring your second-hand clothes before you wash them.

Check that it is not stained or torn, or at least make sure you can fix it.

Do you dare to renew your closet with exclusive garments and low budget? Be part of the circular fashion. By the way, you will contribute your grain of sand to environmental care.

