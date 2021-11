Valve has not wanted to miss the appointment and, fulfilling what was promised weeks ago, has just started its new promotion of offers: the autumn sales. This means that countless video games of Steam they have reduced their price for a few days.

We have not wanted to miss them either and we have prepared a complete list with the best sales and discounts that will remain available. until December 1, so let’s get down to business.

Action and FPS

The games that we recommend

Back 4 Blood for 41.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 30% discount). Team up with your friends to shoot anything that moves, especially if it’s more alive than dead. Waves of zombies await you, so every bullet counts to overcome the difficult levels.

Control Ultimate Edition for 11.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 70% discount). Remedy once again pulls out of its sleeve a work that breathes its own visual identity. And not only that, you also have at your disposal shots everywhere and impossible powers to use.

DOOM Eternal for 14.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 75% discount). This is very simple: it slaughters absolutely everything. Demons have believed that they can come from hell to touch noses , but a few shots and explosions will make things clear.

Metro Exodus for 11.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 60%). Radioactive Russia is not the most beautiful place to visit, especially when it is full of thugs, thieves and mutated creatures. Survive as you can touring its landscapes.

Resident Evil Village for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount). Ethan Winters just wants to save his daughter from the clutches of Lady Dimitrescu and his henchmen, but it will not be easy. A village in the middle of the mountain awaits you full of treacherous corners.

Other good offers

Carrion for 11.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 40%)

Dead Island Definitive Edition for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

Dead Space for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

Dead Space 2 for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

Far Cry: New Dawn for 11.24 euros (before 44.99 euros, 75% discount)

Gears 5 for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 75% discount)

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition for 5.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 70% discount)

Left 4 Dead for 1.63 euros (before 8.19 euros, 60% discount)

Max Payne 3 for 6.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 65%)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, 75% discount)

Metal Slug for 3.99 euros (before 7.99 euros, 50% discount)

Metro 2033 Redux for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

My Friend Pedro for 8.39 euros (before 16.79 euros, 50% discount)

Necromunda: Hired Gun for 24.79 euros (before 39.99 euros, 38% discount)

Outriders for 19.79 euros (before 35.99 euros, 80% discount)

Prey for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, 75% discount)

Remnant: From the Ashes for 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 60% discount)

Resident Evil 0 for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

Resident Evil for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

Resident Evil 2 for 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 60% discount)

Resident Evil 3 for 17.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 70% discount)

Resident Evil 4 for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

Resident Evil 5 for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

Resident Evil 6 for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, 75% discount)

Resident Evil 7 for 9.89 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 67%)

Second Extinction for 13.74 euros (before 24.99 euros, discount of 45%)

Sniper Elite 4 for 8.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 85% discount)

Tannenberg for 6.12 euros (before 17.50 euros, discount of 65%)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War for 7.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 80% discount)

Verdun for 6.12 euros (before 17.50 euros, discount of 65%)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for € 5.99 (was € 29.99, 80% discount)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood for € 4.99 (was € 19.99, 75% discount)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War for 19.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 60% discount)

RPG

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition for 3.19 euros (before 15.99 euros, 80% discount)

Black Desert for 0.99 euros (before 9.99 euros, 90% discount)

Code Vein for 12.49 euros (before 49.99 euros, 75% discount)

Cyberpunk 2077 for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount)

Dark Souls III for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount)

Dark Souls Remastered for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Divine Edition for 30.24 euros (before 54.99 euros, 45% discount)

Dragon Age II for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 75% discount)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 19.79 euros (before 59.99 euros, 67% discount)

Fallout 4 for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 60%)

Fallout 76 for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 75% discount)

Grim Dawn for 6.24 euros (before 24.99 euros, 75% discount)

GreedFall for 13.99 euros (before 34.99 euros, 60% discount)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance for 10.19 euros (before 29.99 euros, 66% discount)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 34.79 euros (before 59.99 euros, 42% discount)

Monster Hunter World for 19.79 euros (before 29.99 euros, 34% discount)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for 24.79 euros (before 39.99 euros, 38% discount)

New World for 29.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 25% discount)

Nexomon: Extinction for 10.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 45%)

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition for 41.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 30% discount)

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition for 8.99 euros (was 19.99 euros, 55% discount)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 75% discount)

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster for 29.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 40% discount)

Tales of Arise for 44.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 25% discount)

The Elder Scrolls Online for 5.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 70% discount)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for 13.19 euros (before 39.99 euros, 67% discount)

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition for 2.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 85% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 80% discount)

Torchlight II for 2.99 euros (before 14.99 euros, 80% discount)

Torchlight III for 8.49 euros (before 33.99 euros, 75% discount)

Wasteland 3 for 11.21 euros (before 33.99 euros, discount of 67%)

Strategy

Cities Skylines for 6.99 euros (before 27.99 euros, 75% discount)

by (before 27.99 euros, 75% discount) Crusader Kings III for € 39.99 (before € 49.99, 20% discount)

Europa Universalis IV for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 75% discount)

by (before 39.99 euros, 75% discount) Satisfactory for 20.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 30% discount)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for 8.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 85% discount)

Struggle

Brawlout for 4.24 euros (before 16.99 euros, 75% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 8.99 euros (before 99.99 euros, 85% discount)

For Honor for 5.99 euros (before 14.99 euros, discount of 60%)

Guilty Gear -Strive- for 38.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 35% discount)

Injustice 2 for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 80% discount)

Jump Force for 5.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 90% discount)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for 12.49 euros (before 59.99 euros, 55% discount)

Mortal Kombat X for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 75%)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid for 10.91 euros (before 16.79 euros, discount of 35%)

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 75% discount)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition for 19.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 33% discount)

The King of Fighters XIII for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount)

The King of Fighters XIV for 27.49 euros (before 54.99 euros, 50% discount)

Driving