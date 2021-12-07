Starting today mobile device players can purchase Legend of mana In its remastered edition, the fourth installment of the series that arrived in the middle of this year to the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC. This new version for mobiles is not a simple port, as it has a user interface designed specifically for this experience.

The new user interface Legend of Mana is tactile with compatibility for the gamepad, so you could play the way you prefer, plus it has the function of saving data in the cloud. Legend of Mana is available now on the App Store and Google Play, with a sale available for a limited time.

Legend of Mana is an adventure in which our characters embark on a journey to find the mythical mana tree, In this adventure you will find special artifacts that will help you fill the map, with which you give life to cities and dungeons with the system of Land Creation. This system felt like a great novelty when the game originally made its way to the first PlayStation.

The visual effects Legend of Mana have been remastered, plus we have a new version of the soundtrack with re-adapted music. However, nostalgic fans may choose to listen to the original soundtrack, which is also available in this new version.

One of the novelties of Legend of Mana Remastered is the Ring Ring Land minigame, where you must help strengthen the pet monsters. Like an RPG, Legend of Mana features a cast of memorable characters, real-time monster battles, and a vast world to explore.