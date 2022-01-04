Today digital platforms are a growing source of employment, the immersion of content creators within them has gained such popularity that it has become one of the most profitable sources of income, managing to generate large sums of money; However, to achieve this success, you must have strategies and the best technology, therefore these Misik items are essential to start this project within the digital world.

Twitch was launched in 2011, with the intention of being a live entertainment service, focused on eSports and in general within the gaming world, which reached such popularity that it reached 3.2 million users per month during its first year, reaching just over 140 million monthly visitors in 2021, in addition to generating more than 127 thousand live broadcasts.

It is worth mentioning that the important growth of the platform is due in part to the changing mode of consumption of users within the internet, generated in part by the damage caused by the social distancing caused by the current pandemic.

Misik products to start your adventure on Twitch

Having articles and tools suggest an advantage when it comes to being able to carry out all those creative ideas, that is why having articles like the 10 ”light ring Misik with 160 cm tripod, which offers three tones of light and 10 levels of intensity, with which you will carry out the improvement of shots and focuses.

Audio is a fundamental part of any streaming project, which is why this aspect is covered with the earphones gamer with microphone and blue led light, which have noise cancellation and a 3.5 mm and USB connector.

Currently there are channels within the Twitch streaming platform, which generate large sums of followers and therefore large and profitable sums of money for each transition made, the following being the most popular for the Mexican public:

Auronplay with: 11.0 million followers.

Rubius with: 10.6 million followers.

TheGrefg with 9.1 million followers.

Ibai with 8.8 million followers.

However, although these streamers have numerous active communities of followers, their calculable income varies significantly, this because they influence more factors than just popularity on the platform. So these are the content creators and an estimate of their income.

The Rubius: one million 764 thousand 965 dollars.

TheGrefg: One million 286 thousand 765 dollars.

Alexelcapo: 911 thousand dollars.

The digital world has gained strength within the daily aspects of consumers, an example of this is the growing creation of new jobs generated as a result of digital platforms, where content creators play a fundamental role.

