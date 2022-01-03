Start the year on the paddle tennis court with the Wilson Pro Staff Team racket available at a discount

With the arrival of a new year, one of the most repeated promises to start a new sport. The most popular are usually those related to the gym and also in paddle tennis since it is one of the sports that has gained the most popularity in this decade.

If you want to start, the shovel Wilson Pro Staff Team It is a good option as it has a low-density foam core for comfort and softness.





Now this shovel is available in Amazon for 91.45 euros (instead of 160 euros). Includes technology Fiberglass Weave that provides stability and a better response to the impact of the ball, in addition, the fist with Sublime Grip it is more adherent and has a lanyard for the wrist.

It is made of fiberglass and EVA with a minimum weight of 370 g and eyelets Sharp hole more precisely made with drill. It is available in various colors and has a rounded shape with spiked eyelets.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates.

